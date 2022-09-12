Read full article on original website
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2 Review: After A Period, Peace Blooms
Slippery was the word to describe many of the characters on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2. From Zane, to Roy Miller, Parker and Sam, and the entire St. Josephine parish council, slippery was an adjective that could describe them all. We'll start with the council meeting. There were two...
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 Online
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S12E18 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 2
June is burying something in the snow outside the house. It's the gun she got from Vicky. Serena is on a plane. It appears she received her wish to bury Fred in Gilead. She's greeted by Nick and Commander Lawrence. She's got quite the attitude going on and uses it to speak on Fred's behalf as she speaks to Nick.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Premiere Review: Blood on Her Hands
On the day Senator Lindsey Graham suggested he'd like to enact country-wide abortion restrictions comes The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 1, and if that doesn't sink like a rock to the pit of your stomach, I don't know what will. June has fallen victim not only to Gilead's rule...
Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp
Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date. As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1. To help...
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Room For Growth
I'm going to geek out for a moment here and own the fact that Edosians have become my favorite Starfleet alien species. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 marks their third appearance in the series, with the first being the unnamed Division 14 medical specialist on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 7 and the second a fleeting glimpse of photographs of Star Trek: The Animated Series's Lieutenant Arex behind the bar on Starbase 25 on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Teases Royal Wedding, Backstabbing, & Death
The Royal Wedding is here, and we should probably sit back and watch the fireworks. HBO has dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, and it teases some big events. Following on from House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4, Rhaenyra and Ser...
Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Ordered at Prime Video With Ridley Scott Executive Producing
Blade Runner is getting the limited series treatment. Prime Video announced Thursday that it had picked up a live-action series set in the universe of the iconic movies. Ridley Scott will return as executive producer for the show, billed as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa, who...
Reacher: Shaun Sipos Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Drama
Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video. The Outer Range actor has landed a lead role on Reacher Season 2, Deadline reports. The Melrose Place alum has signed a one-year deal to play David O' Donnell. "He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and...
MasterChef Renewed for Season 13 at FOX
Masterchef will be back for another season at FOX. The series has landed a renewal for Season 13, hours ahead of its season finale. The hit series features award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. The network has revealed...
A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW
The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
Candace Cameron Bure's First GAC Family Holiday Movie Confirmed
Candace Cameron Bure revealed earlier this year that she was leaving Hallmark Channel behind and relocating to GAC Family. Now, we have some details about her first project with the cable network. Great American Family revealed that the former Full House star will headline and produce A Christmas... Present. The...
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton
The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced
The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 11
With the season winding down, Gabby and Rachel have decisions to make. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11, the two women came together to come to terms with their biggest decisions to date. ABC teased that it would be the "most shocking" finale of all time, and the drama...
Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!
After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace. Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come. While the show had...
Lifetime Announces V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series Starring Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills & More!
Lifetime is in the VC Andrews business, and they've dropped exciting news about an upcoming project. After the network's success this summer with the limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, seen by 10 million total viewers, they are breaking ground on the V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series, following the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families.
