Week 3 prep football preview: Mt. Spokane looks for tougher test against Lewis and Clark
Each week in the Greater Spokane League there are lessons to be learned. But even after the first couple of weeks, some things are gaining clarity. One thing is perfectly clear – the state media voters aren’t holding the league in high regard this season, in any of the classifications .
Colby Danielson rushes, passes for two touchdowns each, Mead blanks Ridgeline in GSL 4A/3A contest
Last season, in coach Keith Stamps' first with Mead, the Panthers got off to a slow start and didn't finish games the way the new coach wanted. They haven't had either problem through three games this season. Colby Danielson rushed for touchdowns of 22 and 31 yards and passed for...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
historylink.org
Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)
One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006.
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico's Independence Day at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico's Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico's history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
Teen driver causes head-on crash north of Spokane
COLBERT WA - A head on crash involving a teen driver going the wrong way in Colbert, north of Spokane on Sunday night, September, 11th, sent three people to the hospital. The collision on US highway 2 happened around 8 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol a 15 year...
Case dismissed in Cinco de Mayo shooting that left five injured in Sunnyside
YAKIMA, Wash. — Much to the dismay of Yakima County prosecutors and the Sunnyside Police Department, the state dismissed State v Angel Damien Mendoza, the case against the prime suspect in a shooting that left five people injured at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in May 2022. As announced...
BMCC Awards FARM II Contract to Richland Construction Company
The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Board gas approved the FARM II design-build contract to Bouten Construction Company from Richland, Wash. The project is a community partnership between BMCC, the city of Pendleton, Pendleton Round-Up, Happy Canyon, Umatilla County, InterMountain Education Service District and the Port of Umatilla. FARM II will provide space for much-needed workforce training.
Is Kennewick’s Sonic Drive-In Closing for Good? Here’s What We Know
All Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In Locations Appear To Be Closed. What's going with the Sonic Drive-In in Kennewick? It appears the popular fast food joint is closed. Kennewick's Sonic Drive-Inn Is Barracaded Up And Closed. If you go to the corporate website for Sonic, you'll discover that all Eastern Washington...
Pasco driver flips car off side of road, everyone escapes without injury
PASCO, Wash. — No one was injured in a scary car accident that left a passenger vehicle smoking and flipped on its side off the side of a road on the north side of Pasco, just before entering the rural sections of Franklin County. According to a social media...
West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
Daybreak Youth Services remaining open
SPOKANE, Wash. - A judge has ruled that Daybreak Youth Services will remain open until the judge can review allegations that the facility didn't cooperate in a Department of Health investigation. The Department of Health issued a notice to suspend the facility's license in August. For more coverage, click here.
