ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
historylink.org

Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)

One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Pasco, WA
Sports
City
Pasco, WA
KHQ Right Now

Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico's Independence Day at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico's Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico's history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateo Gil
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Indians#The Northwest League#Rbi
northeastoregonnow.com

BMCC Awards FARM II Contract to Richland Construction Company

The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Board gas approved the FARM II design-build contract to Bouten Construction Company from Richland, Wash. The project is a community partnership between BMCC, the city of Pendleton, Pendleton Round-Up, Happy Canyon, Umatilla County, InterMountain Education Service District and the Port of Umatilla. FARM II will provide space for much-needed workforce training.
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KREM2

West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Daybreak Youth Services remaining open

SPOKANE, Wash. - A judge has ruled that Daybreak Youth Services will remain open until the judge can review allegations that the facility didn't cooperate in a Department of Health investigation. The Department of Health issued a notice to suspend the facility's license in August. For more coverage, click here.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy