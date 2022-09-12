Read full article on original website
No. 8 Hoosiers Beat No. 20 Butler in Indiana Derby
INDIANAPOLIS – Butler scored first, but Indiana scored twice. After 20th-ranked Butler (3-2-0) went ahead just 30 seconds into the second half, Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) fought back to score twice and earn its third straight win Wednesday (Sept. 14) night at the Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis. KEY MOMENTS.
Thursday Takeaways: Western Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One final update from Indiana head football coach Tom Allen before Western Kentucky heads to Memorial Stadium for a Noon kickoff on Saturday (Sept. 17) kickoff on the Big Ten Network, as he met with the media via Zoom on Thursday (Sept. 15). Below is a...
Hoosier Field Hockey Takes on Iowa and Longwood
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Riding their first five-game win streak since 2014, Indiana Field Hockey is rolling. Five straight wins and a 19-7 scoring advantage in those games has Indiana's momentum in the right place ahead of an important weekend. The Hoosiers will open Big Ten play with...
Coaching Tree Invitational Breakdown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the final home Cross Country meets in the illustrious career of Ron Helmer will see many of his former athletes and assistants converge on Bloomington for the first-ever Coaching Tree Invitational. The Sam Bell Cross Country Course will play host to 12 teams this...
Consistency Coming -- IU Defense Builds Mental Edge
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two games in and Indiana defensive dominance remains elusive. For this, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt has an answer:. "That's what we look for," he says. "Our DNA is takeaways, tackling, and effort. But the pillars of how we play are edge, hungry, focus. We have to have that in everything we do."
No. 8 Hoosiers Begin Road Swing at No. 20 Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer team (2-1-1) will make the short trip to Indianapolis Wednesday (Sept. 14) to face No. 20 Butler (3-1-0) in the Sellick Bowl. The match will be streamed live on the FloSports/Butler+ digital platform with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. SETTING...
Indiana Women’s Soccer Welcomes Trine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) will close out their non-conference slate against Trine (3-1-0) on Sept. 14 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Kickoff is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. BTN+ will provide a stream of the match with Ben Haller (PxP) and Zach Browning...
Hoosiers Travel to ITA Hall of Fame, Milwaukee Classics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's tennis team begins their fall schedule with the ITA Hall of Fame Classic and the Milwaukee Classic on Sept. 16-18. Redshirt juniors Mila Mejic and Xiaowei "Rose" Hu will be competing in Williamsburg, Va., in both single and doubles matches. The ITA Hall...
Indiana Basketball to Hold Pro Day on Oct. 7
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day Friday, Oct. 7. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will make its first public appearance, along with the women's team, that evening at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. The event is part of Homecoming Weekend. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited.
McCullough A Piece Worth Moving Around
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Video doesn't lie. Understand that first about Dasan McCullough. Social media highlights show Indiana's do-it-all freshman defender stuff runners, one-arm tackle quarterbacks, blow past would-be blockers and create the kind of offensive mayhem perfectly suited to Tom Allen's aggressive defensive style. "He's a unique player," Allen says....
Indiana Men’s Tennis Set to Open Season at The Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. ––– The Indiana Men's Tennis program is set to begin their fall 2022 season this weekend in the Duke Bonk Invitational at the Cary Tennis Park. The invitational will feature players from Charlotte, Duke, Elon, East Tennessee State, Miami, North Carolina-Wilmington, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Yale.
Game Notes: Western Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A third straight home game to open the season awaits the Indiana football program in the form of a visit from Western Kentucky on Saturday (Sept. 17) inside Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers and Hilltoppers will kick off at Noon on the Big Ten Network. INDIANA (2-0,...
Cross Country to Host Coaching Tree Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Hoosiers will put out their full lineup on the course for the first time this season as 12 programs descend on Bloomington for the Coaching Tree Invitational. During the final year of IU Head Coach Ron Helmer's coaching career, this meet will feature teams coached by...
