Read full article on original website
Related
prepskc.com
Third and Long: Ryan Edwards 9/15
Blue Springs Sout h may be on the verge of relevance again. The Jaguars, who used to be among the top teams in the metro, haven’t been the same since Greg Oder retired in 2015. It’s been tough for South to find consistency at the head coaching position the...
prepskc.com
Construction that touches everyone
You’ve seen their work. You live with it every day. Sheet metal workers are a part of construction projects all over the metro and the members of Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 2 have left their mark on the city. Whether it’s the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence,...
Comments / 0