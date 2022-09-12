ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepskc.com

Construction that touches everyone

You’ve seen their work. You live with it every day. Sheet metal workers are a part of construction projects all over the metro and the members of Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 2 have left their mark on the city. Whether it’s the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence,...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy