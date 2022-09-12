Read full article on original website
MLB
Thome on why Sox could be dangerous if they make a late run
CHICAGO -- Jim Thome played for a plethora of winning teams over the course of his illustrious 22-year baseball career. There were great Cleveland crews from 1995-2001 who clinched divisions in mid-September. Thome also hit a 461-foot blast representing the lone run in a White Sox victory over the Twins to capture the AL Central title during the famous 2008 Blackout Game No. 163 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB
Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged
SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Moniak has found a comfort zone, and it shows
CLEVELAND -- When the Angels acquired outfielder Mickey Moniak from the Phillies in exchange for right-hander Noah Syndergaard at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, they were hopeful that the former top Draft pick would improve with a change of scenery. It’s been the case so far, as the early...
MLB
White Sox recognize high stakes: 'Let that fuel you'
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo didn’t want to talk about Thursday’s one-game matchup against Cleveland at Progressive Field prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies in Chicago. But after a 3-0 shutout loss at Guaranteed Rate Field, which dropped the White Sox (73-70)...
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Mariners well-girded to shake off shutout
SEATTLE -- It had been 72 games, 85 days and, based on the way they turned their season around after the last time it happened, it seemed like eons since the Mariners were shut out. But all good things come to an end, and Seattle is in a far better place after a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night than the last time it was blanked.
MLB
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
MLB
Waites gets audition as SF evaluates pitching outlook
SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Giants wanted to give their fans a real thrill over the final 20 games of the regular season, something to whet their appetites for 2023, they could take a bold step and give top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison a callup for a game or two to see how those 180 strikeouts in 108 Minor League innings this season would translate in the Majors.
MLB
History made: J-Rod is fastest to 25 HRs, 25 steals
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez’s epic rookie season has reached record territory. Seattle’s star center fielder swiped his 25th stolen base during the fifth inning of the Mariners' 6-1 win in the series finale against San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, which, coupled with his 26th homer -- which he pummeled in the first inning -- made him just the third rookie in MLB history with a 25-25 season. He also became the fastest player to 25 homers and 25 steals (125 games) in an MLB career, topping Mike Trout's record of 128.
MLB
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
MLB
A closer look at 'powerful moment' in Bart's development
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter, with MLB.com reporter Joey Pollizze filling in. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In the first season of the post-Buster Posey era in San Francisco, catcher Joey Bart has continued...
MLB
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
MLB
Dansby homer helps Braves inch closer to Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson. "In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
MLB
For Royals, everything goes Gray against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals batters on Wednesday night fared better than Tuesday in that they weren’t held hitless into the ninth inning by Twins pitchers, but not much else went right in a 4-0 loss at Target Field. Kansas City was shut out for the 16th time this season and...
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
MLB
Torres helps Yanks to sweep with 3-run LL homer
BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres’ eyes bulged with disbelief as his spikes kicked up Fenway Park’s storied red clay, spotting third-base coach Luis Rojas dancing in the grass, his left arm whirling like a windmill. For a moment, the huffing Yankee considered stopping, the equivalent of calling it a night after two good hands of blackjack.
