Kansas State

“Says the guy who worships the biggest fraud of all,” NASCAR Twitter calls out ‘Trump’s favorite’ author for calling Bubba Wallace “a fraud” after his Kansas win

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Shannon Roberts
3d ago

Wallace is a fraud. You democrats are cultists you think we have forgotten his crying about the noose they found in his garage? Had to call the FBI. Did they let him have a special lane to drive on? Everything is racist to him.

waxy
2d ago

I don't care for Trump I don't care for Joe Biden but honestly sitting back looking at what's been happening the past just about 3 years now really Trump probably would have been the lesser of two evils everybody sitting here complaining constantly about this yes there was a pandemic things were starting to get to a normal you see that in the economy right when Joe Biden started to take office but then all of a sudden boom astronomically High increase to inflation all around so I mean honestly sitting here saying all this all the time inflation did not happen until after Joe Biden took the presidency Joe Biden is the problem what he's standing for right now yes some of it honestly some of it which I hate to say taste like vinegar coming off of my tongue is a good idea but it was too much at once for America way too much at once meaning Joe Biden bit off more than he can chew but now he's trying to cram it down our throats

