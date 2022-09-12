Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
Golf-Presidents Cup 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV Golf players - DeChambeau
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are only "hurting themselves" by banning players who signed up for LIV Golf, former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has said.
GOLF・
ESPN
President Joe Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner, fellow Russian detainee Paul Whelan
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Thursday. "He wanted to let them know that they remain...
Comments / 0