White Sox keep eyes on the prize and off the scoreboard
CHICAGO -- Believe it or not, the White Sox did not do any scoreboard watching during a 4-2 victory over the Rockies Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Or at least that’s the company line collectively espoused after raising their record to 10-4 with Miguel Cairo serving as acting manager.
Positivity, consistency key to Trejo's recent success
CHICAGO -- With four weeks left in the regular season, the Rockies will get the chance to see what they've got in certain young players. They’re hoping that some of them take this opportunity and run with it. Alan Trejo fits under that category of a player doing all...
White Sox recognize high stakes: 'Let that fuel you'
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo didn’t want to talk about Thursday’s one-game matchup against Cleveland at Progressive Field prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies in Chicago. But after a 3-0 shutout loss at Guaranteed Rate Field, which dropped the White Sox (73-70)...
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
J-Ram delivers MVP-caliber power in Guardians' 6th straight win
CLEVELAND -- With all the talk about Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani battling for the American League MVP Award swirling around the baseball world, José Ramírez just wanted to make sure everyone remembered that he, too, is having a season to talk about. With the score tied at...
Mariners well-girded to shake off shutout
SEATTLE -- It had been 72 games, 85 days and, based on the way they turned their season around after the last time it happened, it seemed like eons since the Mariners were shut out. But all good things come to an end, and Seattle is in a far better place after a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night than the last time it was blanked.
Rays ace McClanahan set to return from IL on Thursday
TORONTO -- The Rays will get a big boost as they wrap up a pivotal five-game, four-day series against the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Left-hander Shane McClanahan is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tampa Bay’s series finale against Toronto at 3:07 p.m. ET. McClanahan has not pitched for the Rays since Aug. 24, as he was scratched from his Aug. 30 start in Miami moments before first pitch due to a left shoulder impingement.
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
For Royals, everything goes Gray against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals batters on Wednesday night fared better than Tuesday in that they weren’t held hitless into the ninth inning by Twins pitchers, but not much else went right in a 4-0 loss at Target Field. Kansas City was shut out for the 16th time this season and...
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
Dealing with blister, Rodón still plans to finish strong
SAN FRANCISCO -- Go ahead and exhale, Giants fans. Carlos Rodón is fine, aside from a blister and a cracked fingernail that have come and gone all season. Rodón surpassed his career high in innings during a 4-1 victory against the Braves at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, but he made the faithful sweat for a spell when he departed after five innings with only 71 pitches thrown and two hits allowed.
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
After crisp bullpen, Wheeler closer to return
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Zack Wheeler had some pep in his step Tuesday afternoon in Miami at loanDepot park. He threw 30 pitches in his first legit bullpen...
MLB Network to air ALDS, ALCS Spanish-language broadcasts
MLB Network on Wednesday announced it will exclusively air the entire 2022 American League Division Series and American League Championship Series in Spanish-language this Postseason. The two AL Division Series are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 11, with a potential Game Five on Monday, October 17. The ALCS presented by loanDepot, is set to start on Wednesday, October 19, with a potential Game Seven set for Wednesday, October 26. Announcers for MLB Network’s Spanish-language ALDS and ALCS telecasts will be released in the coming weeks.
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
