Read full article on original website
Related
China discovered a new type of Moon crystal that might lead to limitless energy
China has discovered an intriguing Moon crystal made of a previously unknown material. The crystal was discovered in a batch of lunar samples collected by China’s Chang’e-5. The mission made contact with the lunar surface back in 2020. Since then it has stocked up on roughly four pounds of Moon rocks and even delivered them to Earth. The new crystal, China says, may be a way to harness unlimited energy.
investing.com
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’. Theres a version of the future thats tantalizingly possible in which Ethereum becomes the base layer for pretty much everything. Recent advances in a technology called zero-knowledge Rollups from StarkWare, Polygon and zkSync enable the blockchain to...
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unveils A Hidden Resort in SHIB: The Metaverse
© Reuters. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unveils A Hidden Resort in SHIB: The Metaverse. As the launch of SHIB: The Metaverse nears, more conceptual art is revealed. This time, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team presents the second HUB. Rocket Pond is set to represent the success of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) crypto project, hence the name, inspired by the rocket emoji.
Comments / 0