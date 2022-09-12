Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Tons of El Paso Dudes Enjoyed Hitting the Punching Bag at the Bar
Many years ago there was a bar that existed that tons of social drinkers enjoyed going especially for the toys. The bar that doesn't exist anymore should ring a bell was located on the Westside of El Paso. The bar I am talking about is Pop's Cantina which used to...
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso
Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
Bassett Place Reveals Schedule of Special Events For Fall & Winter
I don't know if you've been to Bassett Place recently, but it has become a hub for some great local vendors. Aside from providing some retail therapy, Bassett Place is also going to be hosting some pretty cool events. Just the other day, they released a schedule of events they have coming up this fall and winter!
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
Review: El Paso 7-Eleven’s Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?
This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
Ghost Stories Await You at Ascarate Lake for Free Paranormal Event
It's about that time; a change in the air, a feeling that spooky season is near. What better way to begin the countdown to the Halloween season than with ghost stories?. Lost El Paso Paranormal LLC invite you, foolish mortals, to their Ghost Stories of Ascarate Lake free paranormal event. El Paso may not have a Camp Crystal Lake, but we have an Ascarate Lake, which is equally terrifying!
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race
The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
A Smart El Paso Artist Made a Gigantic Robot with Home Appliances
There are a lot of El Paso artists that can turn all kinds of material into art. Hell, a perfect example is the huge mountain lion made of recycled trash at San Jacinto Plaza. There is another artist in El Paso that really brightens up the city of El Paso. The El Paso artist I am referring to is Diego "Robot" Martinez who is known for painting his creativity on warehouses walls.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ Comes to Life at Madeline Park
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" is coming to life at Madeline Park!. The Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival runs September 23, 24, 30, and October 1st. Madeline Park is located at 900 E. Baltimore DR. Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival. The festival begins at 6pm with a crafts fair and...
1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video
Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
