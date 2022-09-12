ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
HORIZON CITY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Review: El Paso 7-Eleven’s Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?

This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Ghost Stories Await You at Ascarate Lake for Free Paranormal Event

It's about that time; a change in the air, a feeling that spooky season is near. What better way to begin the countdown to the Halloween season than with ghost stories?. Lost El Paso Paranormal LLC invite you, foolish mortals, to their Ghost Stories of Ascarate Lake free paranormal event. El Paso may not have a Camp Crystal Lake, but we have an Ascarate Lake, which is equally terrifying!
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race

The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Smart El Paso Artist Made a Gigantic Robot with Home Appliances

There are a lot of El Paso artists that can turn all kinds of material into art. Hell, a perfect example is the huge mountain lion made of recycled trash at San Jacinto Plaza. There is another artist in El Paso that really brightens up the city of El Paso. The El Paso artist I am referring to is Diego "Robot" Martinez who is known for painting his creativity on warehouses walls.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video

Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

