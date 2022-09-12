ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#El Pasoans
95.5 KLAQ

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
HORIZON CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race

The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t

Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy