ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats assigned all Thursday-Saturday games in Pac-12 play after Christmas

Arizona will play a traditional “Pac-10” style schedule this season, being assigned games only on Thursdays and Saturdays after Christmas. The Wildcats, who also finalized their nonconference slate by adding a home game with Morgan State on Dec. 22, now have completed their entire 2022-23 schedule. Exact times and television assignments are still to be announced.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats add Morgan State to complete nonconference schedule

Arizona has added a Dec. 22 game with Morgan State to finish its nonconference schedule. Arizona had been trying to fill the final nonconference home game with an opponent on Nov. 14 but, after several potential opponents backed out, instead opted for a more crowded pre-Christmas slate. Already scheduled to...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats

Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy