AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Volunteers want to clean pollution caused by mines. A legal landmine stands in the way

The raw materials extracted by America’s mine workers over the past two centuries across the West helped build our country. But mines developed before technological advancements and environmental safeguards were in place caused great damage to our lands and waterways. Even today, abandoned sites like these release toxic brews of zinc, arsenic, cadmium...
ENVIRONMENT
