MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall
Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
MLB
Dansby homer helps Braves inch closer to Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson. "In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
MLB
Manoah beats back bug as Blue Jays reclaim WC lead
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah’s stomach illness had him tossing and turning for most of Monday night. It got so bad that in addition to texting Blue Jays trainer José Ministral at 2 a.m. ET, the right-hander considered a trip to the emergency room overnight. When Manoah’s alarm went...
MLB
Mariners well-girded to shake off shutout
SEATTLE -- It had been 72 games, 85 days and, based on the way they turned their season around after the last time it happened, it seemed like eons since the Mariners were shut out. But all good things come to an end, and Seattle is in a far better place after a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night than the last time it was blanked.
MLB
Waites gets audition as SF evaluates pitching outlook
SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Giants wanted to give their fans a real thrill over the final 20 games of the regular season, something to whet their appetites for 2023, they could take a bold step and give top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison a callup for a game or two to see how those 180 strikeouts in 108 Minor League innings this season would translate in the Majors.
MLB
Sizing up Astros' 4 potential ALDS opponents
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the American League playoff picture is coming into focus. The Astros are closing in on another AL West title and the top seed in the AL, with the Yankees holding on as the No. 2 seed atop the AL East.
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
History made: J-Rod is fastest to 25 HRs, 25 steals
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez’s epic rookie season has reached record territory. Seattle’s star center fielder swiped his 25th stolen base during the fifth inning of the Mariners' 6-1 win in the series finale against San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, which, coupled with his 26th homer -- which he pummeled in the first inning -- made him just the third rookie in MLB history with a 25-25 season. He also became the fastest player to 25 homers and 25 steals (125 games) in an MLB career, topping Mike Trout's record of 128.
MLB
Moniak has found a comfort zone, and it shows
CLEVELAND -- When the Angels acquired outfielder Mickey Moniak from the Phillies in exchange for right-hander Noah Syndergaard at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, they were hopeful that the former top Draft pick would improve with a change of scenery. It’s been the case so far, as the early...
MLB
Javier's gem a reminder of Astros' pitching depth
Following the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Wednesday, manager Dusty Baker confirmed what he had strongly hinted at prior to the game: Justin Verlander is headed back to the Astros’ rotation, and will pitch Friday at home against the A’s. That means another arm will...
MLB
After crisp bullpen, Wheeler closer to return
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Zack Wheeler had some pep in his step Tuesday afternoon in Miami at loanDepot park. He threw 30 pitches in his first legit bullpen...
MLB
How Braves deal with NL East will decide playoff fate
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves are ready to take care of business back east. But first, they're looking forward to returning home after more than a week on the road. The Braves concluded their jaunt to the West Coast with a 4-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon, dropping the three-game set at Oracle Park to go 4-4 over three series in Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco. Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets in the NL East.
MLB
Torres helps Yanks to sweep with 3-run LL homer
BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres’ eyes bulged with disbelief as his spikes kicked up Fenway Park’s storied red clay, spotting third-base coach Luis Rojas dancing in the grass, his left arm whirling like a windmill. For a moment, the huffing Yankee considered stopping, the equivalent of calling it a night after two good hands of blackjack.
MLB
'It's still there for us': Mets dealt first 3-game sweep
NEW YORK -- One hundred forty-four games into the season, the Mets finally suffered their first series sweep of at least three games. The optimist might look at that fact and deduce, accurately, that the Mets are in first place and cruising toward a playoff spot. But outside the walls of the home clubhouse at Citi Field on Wednesday, optimists were difficult to find following the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Pessimism was more the cocktail of choice for those who watched the Mets drop seven of their last 12 games against sub-.500 teams. Cynicism had its backers, too.
MLB
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
MLB
Once wasn't enough so Lodolo K's 11 again
CINCINNATI -- As he kept racking up strikeouts at a historic rate, Nick Lodolo provided the stopper-esque start the Reds have desperately craved all week. Yet, the rookie was still down on himself for one costly mistake. A 10-4 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park...
