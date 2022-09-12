Read full article on original website
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
Mushroom Festival attracts tens of thousands to Kennett Square
It apparently mattered little to the visitors who showed up for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival on Saturday that the event had been somewhat downsized from previous years. Just an hour into the 10 a.m. opening, the crowds were so thick that the idea of taking a quick jaunt up...
‘Irishman’ Mobster Frank Sheeran Is Buried in a Delco Cemetery
Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film offering, “The Irishman,” features many Philadelphia area locations that were part of reputed mobster Frank Sheeran’s life. One location, Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, became his final resting place, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert De Niro portrays Darby-raised...
Influx of New Yorkers to Chester County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Chester County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month
An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building
Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list. While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich. Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones...
Delaware County Couple Stayed Together, Even When Apart, Then They Wed
Josh and Sarah met in Wildwood in 2011, the day after Sarah D’Orazio graduated Springfield High School, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Josh Dukes grew up in East Lansdowne and was lifeguarding following a freshman year at West Virginia University. Josh and Sarah were drawn to...
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
Children’s Hospital takes over pediatric work at Main Line Health as Nemours affiliation ends
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Main Line Health announced an affiliation agreement that will move Main Line Health’s pediatric care and services from Nemours Children’s Health. Nemours operates a children’s hospital near Wilmington as well as office locations in the Delaware Valley. It ends a...
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site
Willow Grove Park's plan to bring family entertainment and dining back onsite is advancing. The ambitious plans to restore a sense of fun and escape to Willow Grove Park — once an active leisure destination in Southeastern Pa. — are moving along, if not at the speed of a roller coaster, at least with the swiftness of a carousel horse.
Delaware Candidate Spotlight: Meet the candidate looking to unseat Bryan Shupe
MILFORD, Del. – In Delaware’s 36th house district Representative Bryan Shupe is facing a primary challenge from Patrick Smith. Smith tells us he wants to see a more conservative approach to leadership in the district. Smith says he does not believe that Shupe’s voting record is conservative enough...
