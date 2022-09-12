ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Mushroom Festival attracts tens of thousands to Kennett Square

It apparently mattered little to the visitors who showed up for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival on Saturday that the event had been somewhat downsized from previous years. Just an hour into the 10 a.m. opening, the crowds were so thick that the idea of taking a quick jaunt up...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Irishman’ Mobster Frank Sheeran Is Buried in a Delco Cemetery

Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film offering, “The Irishman,” features many Philadelphia area locations that were part of reputed mobster Frank Sheeran’s life. One location, Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, became his final resting place, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert De Niro portrays Darby-raised...
YEADON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wilmington, DE
Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month

An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Vilanch
Person
Dolly Parton
delawaretoday.com

Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building

Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#World Premiere#Here You Come Again#Performing#Musical Theater#Nyc
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries

At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MONTCO.Today

Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site

Willow Grove Park's plan to bring family entertainment and dining back onsite is advancing. The ambitious plans to restore a sense of fun and escape to Willow Grove Park — once an active leisure destination in Southeastern Pa. — are moving along, if not at the speed of a roller coaster, at least with the swiftness of a carousel horse.
WILLOW GROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy