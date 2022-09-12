Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
chestercounty.com
Mushroom Festival attracts tens of thousands to Kennett Square
It apparently mattered little to the visitors who showed up for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival on Saturday that the event had been somewhat downsized from previous years. Just an hour into the 10 a.m. opening, the crowds were so thick that the idea of taking a quick jaunt up...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
Chester County-Born Artist Creates High-End, One-of-a-Kind Transformations
Steven Hettrich, who grew up in Exton and now resides in Chicago, has become known for his one-of-a-kind interior transformations and use of ancient materials, writes Allison Duncan for Illinois’ Sheridan Road Magazine. Hettrich, who graduated from the then Downingtown High School, has been in business since 1998, creating...
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
Influx of New Yorkers to Chester County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Chester County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
PhillyBite
Exploring Chester County, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're planning a visit to Chester County, Pennsylvania, you'll want to start by checking out the numerous museums in the region. You can find hundreds of artifacts here, from late 1600s material goods to contemporary artwork and local artisan crafts. Longwood Gardens. The Longwood Gardens is...
phillygrub.blog
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years by offering free cupcakes!
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years in the Fashion District of Philadelphia. A Philly food legend, the only 1977 original business in what was the Gallery Mall, happily outlasting some of the biggest names in retail (Macy’s, Wanamakers, Strawbridge’s, etc., etc.) Family-owned/operated, beloved by a diverse Philadelphia customer base, Tiffany’s Bakery is a true homegrown treasure that has grown bigger and even better with age.
delawaretoday.com
Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building
Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
South Philly Church Protected, While Saloon Hangs in the Balance
At the September meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission, an Italian American church was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, two large construction projects were approved in historic districts, and a comment period was held on behalf of nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places. First...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site
Willow Grove Park's plan to bring family entertainment and dining back onsite is advancing. The ambitious plans to restore a sense of fun and escape to Willow Grove Park — once an active leisure destination in Southeastern Pa. — are moving along, if not at the speed of a roller coaster, at least with the swiftness of a carousel horse.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
Thousands of people return to in-person work in Center City Philadelphia
One of Center City's largest employers welcomed workers back into the office Tuesday.
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
