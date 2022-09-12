ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago, IL
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers HC gives update on rookie LB Quay Walker injury status

On Sunday the Green Bay Packers took a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. Many things have been said in over 24 hours since the game ended. The offense is young with the new wide receiving core, and the defense has new pieces as well. One of those new defensive players is outside linebacker Quay Walker.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"

Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA

