Tennis

SkySports

Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
TENNIS
SkySports

Rory McIlroy on 'grim' leaderboard motivation at BMW PGA, Italian Open debut and Ryder Cup hopes

Rory McIlroy admitted that the “grim” presence of LIV Golf members being in contention at the BMW PGA Championship helped him to a strong finish at Wentworth. Some 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including 15 who had competed in LIV Golf's Boston tournament the previous week, with Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch among the contingent to impress.
GOLF
SkySports

Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option

Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
SPORTS
SkySports

Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
SPORTS

