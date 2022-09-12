Read full article on original website
Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes
Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
Serena Williams says she will 'not be relaxing' after playing final match before expected retirement
Serena Williams says she "will not be relaxing" after playing what is likely to be her final competitive tennis match, and can now find time for "things that I've been wanting to do for so many years". The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported "retirement" from the sport was...
Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss says Abu Dhabi gave the FIA confidence to avoid Italian GP 'big bang show'
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted at being "Abu Dhabi traumatised" but says he is happy that last year's controversial F1 title decider at least gave the FIA confidence to make the right decisions at the Italian GP. Sunday's race at Monza saw a Safety Car called late on but,...
Rory McIlroy on 'grim' leaderboard motivation at BMW PGA, Italian Open debut and Ryder Cup hopes
Rory McIlroy admitted that the “grim” presence of LIV Golf members being in contention at the BMW PGA Championship helped him to a strong finish at Wentworth. Some 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including 15 who had competed in LIV Golf's Boston tournament the previous week, with Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch among the contingent to impress.
Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option
Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile appeal, Ecuador keeps spot at World Cup
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
Baaeed: William Haggas announces horse will bow out at Ascot rather than Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
William Haggas has announced Baaeed's final race will be in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, rather than the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Following a stunning display on his first start over 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York, connections indicated they might consider supplementing him for the 12-furlong French feature on October 2.
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald calls on rising stars to impress and force their way onto Team Europe
Luke Donald has called on Europe’s young golfers to create their own Ryder Cup legacy and break into next year’s team, as participation for LIV Golf members remains “in limbo”. The Englishman was announced as Europe's Ryder Cup captain in August, following Henrik Stenson being stripped...
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Baaeed's absence opens door to leading contenders Luxembourg, Titleholder and Adayar
While many racing fans will have greeted the news of Baaeed’s absence from the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with sighs of disappointment, his potential Paris rivals could well be rubbing their hands with glee. Trainer William Haggas confirmed on Wednesday that his unbeaten star will not be travelling...
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
