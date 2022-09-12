Read full article on original website
Preparations Underway For Annual 'Scotfest' In Broken Arrow
You can get a taste of a different country without going very far this weekend. The 42nd annual Scotfest kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Broken Arrow Events Complex celebrating Scottish and Irish roots. Vendors from around the country are setting up shop for the festival bringing Celtic...
New Historic Marker In Tulsa Pays Tribute To Legacy Of Black Wall Street
More than 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, there is a new marker honoring the legacy of Black Wall Street. This historical land marker is located at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue on the campus of OSU-Tulsa. It commemorates not only the tragedy of...
Tulsa City Council Waives Security Fee For PGA Championship; Mayor Bynum Voices Support
TULSA, Okla. - One estimate shows the that PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills had a $157 million economic impact on the city of Tulsa. On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council voted to waive a big part of the security fee for the Championship. Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News...
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel
A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
Watch: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Efforts To Lower Crime In The City
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is using new technology to help lower crime in the city. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the new Flock cameras and the department's effort to lower crime in the city.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Gilcrease Museum Reconstruction Bids Millions Higher Than Projected Budget
Construction bids for Gilcrease Museum came in $27 million over what is in the budget. That's forcing the city to take a new look at the building and the money available to build it. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the update.
Tulsa City Council Decides Whether To Waive TPD Fee For PGA Championship
The Tulsa city council voted to waive $100,000 in security fees for the PGA Championship on Wednesday night. Tulsa Police estimated the cost of running security for the PGA at Southern Hills at $110,000, but the final cost actually ended up more than double that, at $225,000. The PGA requested...
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
Mass Graves Oversight Committee To Offer Update On DNA Analysis
The committee investigating the mass grave found at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery will meet on Tuesday for the first time since June. The committee will give an update on how DNA is being analyzed to determine if any of the remains found could be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
New Fitness Court Coming To Claremore Lake Park
Construction is underway on a new fitness court that’s designed to get people moving in Claremore. City leaders are hopeful the new attraction will help bring more people to the area. The 38-by-38 foot fitness court will be equipped with pull-up bars and areas for high jumping. It is...
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
Jenks Residents Voice Concerns Over Tulsa Riverside Airport Expansion Plans
Dozens of unhappy Jenks residents attended a meeting Tuesday night to give input on the Tulsa Riverside Airport's updated master plan. The biggest concern was over how much further the airport's runway needs to be extended. The airport said the move would future-proof aviation in Jenks, keeping the airport relevant...
Housing Groups Respond To Spike In Tulsa County Evictions
A new study said evictions are rising in Tulsa County. One woman is sharing her story about how she got back on her feet after an eviction. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz had details on help available for some folks who are struggling.
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
