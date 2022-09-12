ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women’s Tennis Opens Run at ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains

USAFA, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis officially kicked off its 2022 fall campaign at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains on Thursday night. All eight Aggies played one round of doubles in the first round of the tournament. Graduates Annaliese County and Monique Burton won their first...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Outlasts Utah Valley in Gritty 3-2 Battle

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball extended its home winning streak to 13 in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Wayne Estes Center on Tuesday night. USU (7-2) outlasted in-state foe Utah Valley (5-4) in a gritty five-set battle as the Aggies came away with the 3-2 victory.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy