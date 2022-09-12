Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis Opens Run at ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains
USAFA, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis officially kicked off its 2022 fall campaign at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains on Thursday night. All eight Aggies played one round of doubles in the first round of the tournament. Graduates Annaliese County and Monique Burton won their first...
utahstateaggies.com
USU SOC NOTES - Utah State Set to Host BYU, Conclude Non-Conference Action at Northern Colorado
Utah State soccer (2-2-3, 0-0-0 MW) returns home to host in-state rival BYU (3-2-2, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. (MT) at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. The Aggies will then head back to the road for their non-conference finale at Northern Colorado (4-2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon (MT).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Outlasts Utah Valley in Gritty 3-2 Battle
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball extended its home winning streak to 13 in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Wayne Estes Center on Tuesday night. USU (7-2) outlasted in-state foe Utah Valley (5-4) in a gritty five-set battle as the Aggies came away with the 3-2 victory.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Cross Country Teams Both Receiving Votes in National Coaches’ Polls
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's men's and women's cross country programs both received votes in the NCAA DI Cross Country National Coaches' Polls, which were released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Aggie men garnered 13 points and are ranked 33rd...
