Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Houseplant Swap at Spring Street Community Garden
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a green thumb and love houseplants you will want to attend a new event this Saturday. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and Activate Allen County are hosting a "Plant Swap". This is for houseplants that are not intended for outdoor use over the fall and winter seasons. Many avid gardeners grow more tropical indoor plants and this is a chance to share and build upon your own collection of plants and meet people with a similar interest in gardening.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
hometownstations.com
Community invited to check out Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City on Sept. 17th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents will have a chance to see what's behind the chain link fence at the Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City this Saturday. Thousands of kids have gone through the programming at Safety City but there are still people out there that have never heard of it. Safety Officer Eric Mericle is inviting the public out to take the grand tour and see what all has changed over the years.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
hometownstations.com
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Doctor Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police calls
1700 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Sunday. 900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Sunday. 500 block of McPheron Avenue,...
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
hometownstations.com
Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman escapes from car fire
A Bellefontaine woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a car fire Tuesday evening. Shortly after 11 o'clock, officers from the Bellefontaine Police Department were alerted to a car on fire at the intersection of West Street and Garfield Avenue. When authorities arrived at the scene, they worked to extinguish...
13abc.com
Fostoria residents complain about stinky, bad-tasting water
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A combination of warm water and lack of rain has led to numerous complaints the taste and smell coming out of taps in Fostoria. City officials attributed the problem to issues with their reservoirs. “Each year at this time, the cool nights and warm water temperatures...
Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies
SIDNEY — Two men from Piqua have been arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Shelby County businesses, according to a news release. The robberies took place in the Fort Loramie, New Port, and Houston areas in...
hometownstations.com
Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging gives community members a chance to reminisce
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area seniors and community members came out to enjoy the nice weather and even nicer cars. The Allen County Council on Aging held their 12th annual car show. Neighbors, residents of Lochhaven Apartments, and other groups had a chance to admire over a dozen vehicles, enter raffles, and listen to music. Seeing well-maintained vintage cars or unique custom paint jobs is always interesting, but Gerald Burton says one of the highlights of the event is the memories that some models or styles of cars may bring back for local seniors.
hometownstations.com
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
Comments / 0