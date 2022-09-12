Read full article on original website
Ethereum finally migrates to a proof of stake after completing the Merge
The Ethereum network has finally switched to a Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol after the Merge was successfully executed a few hours ago. The Ethereum Merge is one of the most highly anticipated events in the cryptocurrency space this year. The event was successfully completed a few hours ago after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” earlier on Thursday.
3 Ethereum competitors to watch even after the merge
The Ethereum merge is likely to entrench Ethereum’s position as a top layer-1 chain. That’s because, with better scaling and lower fees, more developers are likely to find Ethereum even more attractive. So, does this mean the platform blockchain market is cornered, and there is no space for...
Is it safe to buy Firo after crossing an important resistance level?
Firo price rose to the highest level since July 16 of this year as demand for the coin rose. It jumped by more than 28%, bringing its total market cap to over $43 million and its diluted cap to more than $80 million. Other privacy-focused coins also did well. What...
Monero bulls keeps an eye on high levels despite Huobi delisting concerns
The network underwent a successful upgrade on August 13. Huobi Global announced it was delisting XMR to align with the financial regulations. Monero XMR/USD, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is rarely mentioned in crypto quarters. However, it has remained steadfast since June, amid the mixed crypto sentiment. The cryptocurrency has yet to relinquish key levels, making it among the strongest tokens.
Is Solana a good investment?
Solana price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency sell-off. SOL dropped by over 78% between January and September 2022, bringing its market cap to about $11.6 billion. It is also one of the worst-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies during the year. Solana faces an uphill task. Solana is one...
Litecoin prediction as price maintains an ascending trendline
The recoveries have been fueled by the overall crypto sentiment. LTC is on the verge of an ascending triangle breakout. Litecoin LTC/USD is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch as the market shows renewed strength. In the past week, the token has added 4.65%. Gains in the last 24 hours are more than 1.45%, cementing the ongoing recoveries.
Should You Buy the Ethereum Dip?
Ethereum price has come under intense pressure in 2022 as investors focus on multiple factors. It has fallen by more than 56% this year and by 68% from the highest level in 2021. Its market cap has crashed from an all-time high of over $600 billion to about $190 billion. So, is it safe to buy the ETH dip?
Astar Network’s ASTR token launches on the Binance US exchange
Binance US has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list Astar Network’s ASTR token. Astar Network, the future of smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Wednesday, September 14th, that its native ASTR token is now live on the Binance US exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal,...
New $1M ad campaign against Bitcoin mining after Ethereum’s Merge
Climate groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum into switching from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The groups have announced a new $1 million ad campaign targeted at pressuring Bitcoin and companies like Fidelity, PayPal and Jack Dorsey’s Block to help push the agenda. Bitcoiners already scoffed at the calls...
ETH Merge: Ethereum co-founder Lubin expects no disruption for end users
Ethereum will transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) network mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus at the merge. Joseph Lubin, ETH co-founder and founder of ConsenSys, says the upgrade will be seamless. The Merge is expected on 15 September 2022. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Joseph Lubin says he does not expect the highly...
Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential
Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
Ether dips below $1,700 again: Can it stay above the $1,500 level during the Merge?
Ether is underperforming despite the broader cryptocurrency market focusing on the Ethereum community thanks to the Merge. ETH, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. Ether has lost more than 5% of its value so far today, correlating with the broader cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum successfully completes the Merge: ETH price analysis
The Ethereum Merge is now completed, with the Ethereum network finally migrating to a proof of stake mechanism. ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The crypto market has lost...
Which levels should you watch as HBAR reacts to Coinbase’s listing?
Hedera Hashgraph has reacted positively to the news about the Coinbase listing. HBAR has consolidated weekly gains at 6%. The token is attempting a breakout above a descending resistance level. Hedera Hashgraph HBAR/USD has recorded a sharp pump in price on Coinbase listing news. Coinbase announced on Monday it will...
Top Cryptocurrencies to watch after the Ethereum Merge
After months of waiting, the Ethereum merge is finally here, and investors are looking forward to a pump in the coming days and weeks. The expectation is that Ethereum could trigger another market rally and help the broader cryptocurrency market come out of the current bear run. Such prospects are...
How bullish is Cardano ahead of the Vasil upgrade?
Cardano is expected to undergo a network upgrade on September 22. The network has witnessed increased asset inflows in the past week. ADA is recovering after falling due to inflation data. Cardano’s ADA/USD highly expected Vasil upgrade is getting close. The development team has earmarked September 22 as the date...
Perpetual DEX Palmswap to hold a community fair launch with 100M PALM tokens
Palmswap is set to host a community fair launch later this month for its native PALM token. Palmswap, the perpetual DEX based on BNBChain, announced on Wednesday, September 14th, that it would hold a community fair launch for its native PALM token between Sept. 20-23. The team added that the...
Ethereum miners flock to Ethereum Classic and elsewhere, in wake of Merge
One of the most covered criticisms of Ethereum since its creation in 2015 has been its mammoth energy usage. While not as heavy as Bitcoin, it nonetheless consumes 0.2% of the world’s electricity, and is responsible for between 20% and 39% of cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption as a whole (Bitcoin claims between 60% and 70%).
