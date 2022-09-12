ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a class to help area professionals take that next step into leadership. The Allen Lima Leadership kicked off orientation for their 34th class. Participants spend one full day each month through June on themes such as education, economic development, and criminal justice. For the participants, it's like the first day of school as they meet with professionals from various businesses in the area. The two-day orientation includes a trip to Fassett Farm to participate in team-building exercises. Participants get to experience their community in a hands-on way to learn more about how organizations in the area work.

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO