UNION, N.J. (9/14/22) – Gracie Casais notched a goal in each half as the Kean University women's soccer team shutout Manhattanville College, 4-0 on Wednesday evening. Vanessa Leon collected two assists for the Cougars who improve to 1-3-2 overall. Macey Girard made 16 saves for the Valiants who remain winless at 0-5 overall.

UNION, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO