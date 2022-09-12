ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Volleyball Rallies to Beat USMMA in Five Set Thriller

UNION, N.J. (9/15/22) – Four players posted double digit kills as the Kean University women's volleyball team rallied to beat the United States Merchant Marine Academy, 3-2 in a five set thriller on Thursday evening. Ashley Smith posted a double-double with 19 digs, 11 kills, and four aces for...
Casais Scores Twice as Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Mahanttanville

UNION, N.J. (9/14/22) – Gracie Casais notched a goal in each half as the Kean University women's soccer team shutout Manhattanville College, 4-0 on Wednesday evening. Vanessa Leon collected two assists for the Cougars who improve to 1-3-2 overall. Macey Girard made 16 saves for the Valiants who remain winless at 0-5 overall.
