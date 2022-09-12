Members of the New Haven community in need of food or hoping to donate food can now head to the Dwight Community Fridge located at the YMCA Daycare Center. The community fridge project was started by Sydney Maubert ’22 ARC and later taken over by Josie Steuer Ingall ’24, and is now supported by the New Haven YMCA. Located at its Daycare Center on Howe Street close to other nonprofit services, the location was selected to be more accessible to the community and allow Yale students living off campus to contribute more readily. Black Graduate Student Network President Jerome Carter SOM ’22 and the Yale School of Architecture Dean Deborah Berke helped fund the fridge. According to Ingall, Yale Farm is currently the fridge’s main donor.

