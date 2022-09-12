ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
BC Heights

Preview: BC Hosts Maine In Week Three

Ahead of its primetime contest against a winless Maine, Boston College football’s season is teetering on the edge of disaster. For just the fourth time in the last three decades—and the first time since 2011—the Eagles have dropped their two first games. Saturday night’s matchup against the...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Men’s Hockey Will Make Return To Frozen Fenway In 2023

Boston College men’s hockey will play UMass Amherst in the 2023 edition of Frozen Fenway, an outdoor tournament played at Fenway Park, according to a press release from Fenway Sports Management (FSM). BC will face off against the Minutemen at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Fenway Park in...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Reestablishes Office of the Dean of Students, Appoints Corey Kelly Dean

Boston College reestablished the Office of the Dean of Students (DOS) this year after its dissolution in 2019, consolidating four offices and reintroducing the dean of students position. “The main goal is to provide a more streamlined experience for students, and for our DOS team to be able to address...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy