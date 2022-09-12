Read full article on original website
BC Heights
Preview: BC Hosts Maine In Week Three
Ahead of its primetime contest against a winless Maine, Boston College football’s season is teetering on the edge of disaster. For just the fourth time in the last three decades—and the first time since 2011—the Eagles have dropped their two first games. Saturday night’s matchup against the...
BC Heights
Weekly Sports Roundup Sept. 4 – Sept. 11: Volleyball Continues Dominance and Golf Teams Place Top-10￼
Boston College volleyball (10–0) swept the University of Rhode Island Invitational, going 3–0 for the weekend to remain unbeaten this season. The Eagles’ 10–0 record marks the best start in program history. The Eagles defeated Long Island (13–15) 3–2 on Friday, falling in the first two...
BC Heights
BC Men’s Hockey Will Make Return To Frozen Fenway In 2023
Boston College men’s hockey will play UMass Amherst in the 2023 edition of Frozen Fenway, an outdoor tournament played at Fenway Park, according to a press release from Fenway Sports Management (FSM). BC will face off against the Minutemen at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Fenway Park in...
BC Heights
BC Reestablishes Office of the Dean of Students, Appoints Corey Kelly Dean
Boston College reestablished the Office of the Dean of Students (DOS) this year after its dissolution in 2019, consolidating four offices and reintroducing the dean of students position. “The main goal is to provide a more streamlined experience for students, and for our DOS team to be able to address...
BC Heights
Newton Police Department Fields Complaints Meant for Police in Newton, Iowa
The Newton Police Department (NPD) has been inundated with misplaced calls and complaints in the past week. But the calls aren’t meant for Newton, Mass. They’re meant for Newton, Iowa. “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media...
