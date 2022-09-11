ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
NFL fans in awe of Derwin James’ textbook spinebuster

When Derwin James’ NFL career comes to an end, a career in professional wrestling may be in his future. If that’s the case, we’re pretty sure that he’ll be using the spinebuster as his finishing move. If you don’t believe us, ask Travis Kelce. Late...
PFT Week 1 2022 NFL awards coming Wednesday

Every Wednesday morning during the season, the NFL issues a variety of awards. We’ve decided to do the same. The league hands out offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and special-teams player of the week for each conference. We’ll award, on a league-wide basis, offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week (head coach or assistant), and play of the week.
NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL Week 2

I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

The NFL regular season is in full swing, but it's never too early to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII. After the first week, the Denver Broncos saw their title odds move following their 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks – predicted to finish last in the NFC West Division – on Monday Night Football.
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks

Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.

