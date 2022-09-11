Read full article on original website
How to Watch, Bet on Chargers-Chiefs on ‘Thursday Night Football’
Plus, fantasy football lineup start/sit decisions, must-see college football action and WNBA Finals Game 3.
Broncos vs. Texans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals slammed after NFL Week 1 loss to Kansas City Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals did not impress in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season. NFL writers slammed the team's performance in their NFL power rankings ahead of Week 2, with one calling the team "a big mess." ...
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
Week 2 NFL power rankings: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five
Buffalo's Week 1 demolition of Rams causes changes at top spot as other AFC teams settle in right behind Bills.
NFL Week 2 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 2 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 2 schedule, starting with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 2 NFL game. All times MST. Click...
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2
The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans in awe of Derwin James’ textbook spinebuster
When Derwin James’ NFL career comes to an end, a career in professional wrestling may be in his future. If that’s the case, we’re pretty sure that he’ll be using the spinebuster as his finishing move. If you don’t believe us, ask Travis Kelce. Late...
NBC Sports
PFT Week 1 2022 NFL awards coming Wednesday
Every Wednesday morning during the season, the NFL issues a variety of awards. We’ve decided to do the same. The league hands out offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and special-teams player of the week for each conference. We’ll award, on a league-wide basis, offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week (head coach or assistant), and play of the week.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 2: Picks and preview
Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL Week 2
I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
The NFL regular season is in full swing, but it's never too early to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII. After the first week, the Denver Broncos saw their title odds move following their 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks – predicted to finish last in the NFC West Division – on Monday Night Football.
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks
Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.
