sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
Affidavit: Former instructor charged after drugs, human bones found
A former instructor at an Oklahoma college is facing charges following a disturbing discovery at his home, according to court documents.
Woman killed in Haskell County car crash
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
stiglernews.com
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
OHP: 22-year-old dies in car accident in Haskell County
A car accident in Haskell County Wednesday night resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in a garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery
A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in a Rudy robbery on September 9.
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Muldrow streets bear scars of burnouts
There’s no question that burnouts occur, especially at Muldrow’s annual Cruise Night. “You can look at the road and see. You won’t have a problem findin’ some black marks,” Police Chief George Lawson says of the lingering after-effects of the crowd-pleasing practice of spinning tires, creating billows of acrid smoke and leaving black rubber marks on the pavement. To be sure, evidence of the…
news9.com
Coweta Parent Raises Safety Concerns Over Bus Stop
A Coweta parent is concerned about a bus stop that lets her kids off on a busy highway. She says it's not uncommon to see drivers speed past the bus as it's letting her kids off. Every day after school, Renee McBay's two kids are let off the bus on Highway 72 just south of Coweta.
KTUL
McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
Company offers $5,000 reward for copper theft information
AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts. Company leaders say theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety. They also say assuring uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is a...
Tulsa SPCA and ‘Reservation Dogs’ crew provide free animal care
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Last week Tulsa SPCA partnered with ‘Reservation Dogs’ crew members to provide free animal care in Okmulgee, where much of the first two seasons of the show were filmed. They provided spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications and grooming such as baths,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
news9.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
