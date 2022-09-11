ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o

YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
YAKIMA, WA

