KATU.com
YSCO search and rescue ends search for missing 4-year-old, mom asking for community help
"We want to be as thorough as possible," said Lt. Kyle Cameron with Yakima County search and rescue. "We're getting down to the point where we really don't have a lot more to search unfortunately." It's been nearly three days since four year old Lucian was last seen near Sarg...
KATU.com
Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o
YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
