Thanks to the passage of a cold front, lows were in the 60s this morning, and the dew points have fallen into the 60s, as well. It feels fabulous today. We are going to see loads of sunshine and pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. Our dew point temperatures will drop even more through the day today into the 50s. Tonight will be even cooler with lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. We are going to be dry through Friday. But by Friday, we do expect the humidity to gradually creep back into South Mississippi. We will introduce rain chances again into the weekend. Enjoy this lower humidity while it lasts!

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO