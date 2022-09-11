ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon

The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#41st
WLOX

Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

It’s a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Seafood
WLOX

Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers, increase garbage rates

Thanks to the passage of a cold front, lows were in the 60s this morning, and the dew points have fallen into the 60s, as well. It feels fabulous today. We are going to see loads of sunshine and pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. Our dew point temperatures will drop even more through the day today into the 50s. Tonight will be even cooler with lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. We are going to be dry through Friday. But by Friday, we do expect the humidity to gradually creep back into South Mississippi. We will introduce rain chances again into the weekend. Enjoy this lower humidity while it lasts!
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. This is a free, open-to-the public forum...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night: Bray Hubbard (09/09/22) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT. Play of the Night from Ocean Springs. Friday Night Football Showdown...
WIGGINS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy