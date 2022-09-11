Read full article on original website
WLOX
MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
WLOX
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
WLOX
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson.
WLOX
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
WLOX
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets.
WLOX
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
WLOX
Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon
The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023.
WLOX
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets.
WLOX
Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
WLOX
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday's Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills.
WLOX
Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes. “I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation. Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and...
WLOX
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire
It's a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we'll warm up into the upper 80s. We'll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we'll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
WLOX
Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers, increase garbage rates
Thanks to the passage of a cold front, lows were in the 60s this morning, and the dew points have fallen into the 60s, as well. It feels fabulous today. We are going to see loads of sunshine and pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. Our dew point temperatures will drop even more through the day today into the 50s. Tonight will be even cooler with lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. We are going to be dry through Friday. But by Friday, we do expect the humidity to gradually creep back into South Mississippi. We will introduce rain chances again into the weekend. Enjoy this lower humidity while it lasts!
WLOX
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast.
WLOX
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia. Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in...
WLOX
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix. The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment. According to Julian...
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
WLOX
WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it's called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years.
WLOX
Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors
Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs.
