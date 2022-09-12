John Oliver Brutally Mocks Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and Liz Truss

After laying into new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom he referred to as “Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue,” Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver took on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday night.

The British comic, who is also a U.S. citizen, was addressing comments Truss made about a proposed windfall tax on oil and gas companies in order to help offset skyrocketing energy bills in England.

When asked about the tax, Truss delivered a rambling response, saying in part, “I don’t think ‘profit’ is a dirty word. The fact it’s become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem.”

“What the fuck are you talking about?” exclaimed Oliver. “Look, I’m just gonna say this, and you may not like it, but it doesn’t make it any less true: The nicest thing the Queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister. Because for at least a week, she’s not going to get justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”

He then continued: “Look, things are pretty fucking bleak in the U.K. right now. This fucking guy is about to be on all the money”—pointing to a photo of King Charles III—“and morning TV is now basically The Hunger Games,” alluding to a segment where hosts were spinning a wheel to pay for people’s energy bills.

“But don’t worry, Britain: Your future is now securely in the hands of dollar-store British Leslie Knope here. Everything is going to be fine!”