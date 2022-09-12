21 years later: The community remembers the victims, survivors of 9/11, the unity that followed

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16
The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html. Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday
A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station to offer camping for families in Lick Creek Park
A chance to camp at College Station’s Lick Creek Park is coming soon for families. The city of College Station is offering a family-friendly overnight camping event called “Park in the Dark” on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21. This event started in 2019, was skipped in 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November — setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate
When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play
The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan. The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Census data shows Hispanic Texans may now be state’s largest demographic group
A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents. The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey, showed Hispanic Texans...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two commissioners should do their job
Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts presents mixed-heritage dance company
An interpretive dance investigation of renewable energy will be presented Thursday by Texas A&M's Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts. Dancing Earth, a mixed-heritage dance company, will perform "Between Underground & Skyworld," its latest work, at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for the public and $5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas AG Ken Paxton will be deposed in fraud case after election, lawyer says
AUSTIN — Lawyers representing the men who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of securities fraud say they will be able to question him under oath — but not until after the election. On Friday, Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless ordered Paxton to sit for a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County officials run public test on election voting equipment
Brazos County elections officials tested voting equipment Tuesday night and found no errors in the trial run ahead of November’s election. The county is legally required to do a public test before every election. “We want to be sure that those votes are being counted properly,” said Trudy Hancock,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners remain at odds and absent in fight over tax rate
The Brazos County Commissioners Court was unable to hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday since County Judge Duane Peters attended via Zoom from a conference in West Texas and Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent. “Although the judge is online via Zoom, we need three physically here to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie cross country team to host annual Texas A&M Invitational on Friday morning
The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Admission is free. Pets are not allowed. The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 8:45 a.m. A&M opened...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent
The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 4
(All games on Friday unless otherwise noted.) Richmond Randle Lions (10-5A-II) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7:30 p.m. Thus far: Randle 2-1: Pasadena Memorial 53-17; Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 35-36. Bryan 2-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42 Harris Ratings: Bryan by 24. Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM)
Comments / 0