Brazos County, TX

21 years later: The community remembers the victims, survivors of 9/11, the unity that followed

By Chelsea Katz
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16

The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html. Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday

A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November — setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
ELECTIONS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate

When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play

The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club. The...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan. The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Bryan College Station Eagle

Census data shows Hispanic Texans may now be state’s largest demographic group

A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents. The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey, showed Hispanic Texans...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two commissioners should do their job

Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County officials run public test on election voting equipment

Brazos County elections officials tested voting equipment Tuesday night and found no errors in the trial run ahead of November’s election. The county is legally required to do a public test before every election. “We want to be sure that those votes are being counted properly,” said Trudy Hancock,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
MISSOURI STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent

The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 4

(All games on Friday unless otherwise noted.) Richmond Randle Lions (10-5A-II) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7:30 p.m. Thus far: Randle 2-1: Pasadena Memorial 53-17; Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 35-36. Bryan 2-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42 Harris Ratings: Bryan by 24. Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM)
FOOTBALL

