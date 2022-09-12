Slam Diego Works Both Ways – Padres Routed by Dodgers Thanks to Turner Grand Slam

A cap bears the MLB logo commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Padres held a pre-game ceremony to mark Sunday’s anniversary. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

The promise of their Friday walk-off win didn’t hold up through the weekend, as the Padres dropped another series to the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-2 loss Sunday.

Though the Friars opened up the scoring on a Jake Cronenworth home run in the second inning, and took advantage of a Freddie Freeman error to add a run in the third, an L.A. rout would follow, capped by a six-run seventh.

Sadly, the Dodgers caught Slam Diego fever, as Justin Turner delivered the big blow, a grand slam off Craig Stammen after Luis Garcia and Tim Hill were ineffective to start the inning. His second homer of the day made the score 10-2, putting the game out of the Padres’ reach.

Joe Musgrove, who left the game in the sixth trailing 4-2, took the loss to fall to 9-7. He acknowledged that he hasn’t been at his best with runners on base late in the game lately.

“Everything felt really good,” he told Bally Sports San Diego of Sunday’s performance. “I think I just made poor pitches at really inopportune times throughout the game.”

The Padres lost ground in the race to secure a National League wild-card spot, yet remain two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers – winners of two straight – for the final slot.

Infielder Eguy Rosario, pinch-htting for Manny Machado, offered the team a bright spot though. He legged out a single for his first big league hit.

After an off day Monday, the team begins the final three weeks of the season with a road trip to Seattle and Arizona. Yu Darvish and Mike Clevinger will face the Mariners.