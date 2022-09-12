ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PxOR_0hrWiuwt00

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Hartsfield, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
KRMG

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Wsb Tv#North Daily Parking#Cox Media Group
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man accused of murdering his mother

Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Loganville man with one count of felony murder. Deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up the woman that lived in the home.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
RENO, NV
CBS 46

Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
fox5atlanta.com

Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy