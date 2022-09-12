The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 2 battle with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, where the winner will move to 2-0. According to Tipico Sportbook, the line has remained unchanged throughout the week, as the Dolphins are still 3.5-point underdogs. The money line, however, has shifted slightly. Miami’s victory was originally set at +155 and has moved to +160. The over/under has stayed at 44.5 points.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO