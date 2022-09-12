ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

H-F superintendent meets with U of I leaders

District 233 Superintendent Scott Wakeley met with University of Illinois leaders Sept. 8 getting a chance to stress the need for an “educator pipeline” and the need for college affordability. U of I System President Thomas L. Killeen and University of Illinois-Chicago Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes listened to...
Girl Scouts sharing space at Homewood Science Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 9, marked a new collaborative agreement between the Homewood Science Center and Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. The agreement allows the Girl Scouts to use various spaces within the HSC, 18022 Dixie Highway, for meetings, events and offices. Schedules will vary, depending on the need.
Amtrak service to Homewood expected to resume after agreement averts rail strike

Amtrak's train from Homewood to New Orleans remains canceled for tonight, but the online schedule shows it operating Friday, Sept. 16, an indication the railroad is confident a settlement agreement announced by the the Biden administration will prevent a looming strike. In a statement on its website, Amtrak officials said...
Public invited to open house on traffic diet test results; Homewood to seek grant for 183rd Street lane restructuring

Homewood trustees voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 13, to authorize an application for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant that would help the village with costs of implementing a traffic diet plan on 183rd Street. At the meeting, Public Works Director John Schaefer announced that there will be two open...
9.16.22 | What You Need to Know This Weekend

ART LOVERS CAN'T MISS - Immerse yourself in artistic tradition as Park Forest Art Fair celebrates its 66th year. Enjoy viewing and shopping a huge array of artworks, and check out Kids Art Alley for hands-on activities. Admission is free; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Park Forest.
9.14.22 | What You Need to Know Today

PUMPKIN LOVERS APPLY - Bust out your kitchen tools for the Perfectly Pumpkin online cooking class from Flossmoor Library. Learn how to cook Pumpkin Butter Roll Cookies and Pumpkin Pasta, with a class taught live on Zoon from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4. The last online cooking class, teaching...
Refrigeration system moving into place at H-F Ice Arena

After months of preparation, workmen are bringing about changes to the H-F Ice Arena. Lyndsay Freeman, ice arena director for the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District, said every step in the process has taken time – from hiring an outside contractor to working with an architect and then going out for bids on all work, plus dealing with supply chain issues.
9.15.22 | What You Need to Know Today

FREE TREES IN FLOSSMOOR - Through a village program, Flossmoor residents can apply to get a tree planted for free in the parkway in front of their home. Requests for certain tree species will be considered, with decisions made based on availability, location and diversity. Trees are available on a...
