hfchronicle.com
H-F superintendent meets with U of I leaders
District 233 Superintendent Scott Wakeley met with University of Illinois leaders Sept. 8 getting a chance to stress the need for an “educator pipeline” and the need for college affordability. U of I System President Thomas L. Killeen and University of Illinois-Chicago Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes listened to...
hfchronicle.com
Girl Scouts sharing space at Homewood Science Center
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 9, marked a new collaborative agreement between the Homewood Science Center and Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. The agreement allows the Girl Scouts to use various spaces within the HSC, 18022 Dixie Highway, for meetings, events and offices. Schedules will vary, depending on the need.
hfchronicle.com
After 30 years, District 153 asks for permanent funding rate increase (free content)
You pay taxes on purchases made in stores along Halsted Street. You pay taxes when you fill up your gas tank. When people visit Windy City Cannabis, they pay a tax. And, yes, will there be taxes collected when the Wind Creek Casino opens at Halsted and I-294. But none...
hfchronicle.com
Flossmoor cheer teams again make the Hidden Gem special — for runners and themselves
Jeanne Wilder cheered runners in the Ballantrae neighborhood, where youngster Roman Ford handed out cups of water at the Flossmoor Montessori School water station. Steve and Donna Ramsey raised glasses of mimosas in toasts as runners passed their Heather Hill Crescent home. They represent the range of generations and approaches...
hfchronicle.com
Amtrak service to Homewood expected to resume after agreement averts rail strike
Amtrak's train from Homewood to New Orleans remains canceled for tonight, but the online schedule shows it operating Friday, Sept. 16, an indication the railroad is confident a settlement agreement announced by the the Biden administration will prevent a looming strike. In a statement on its website, Amtrak officials said...
hfchronicle.com
Public invited to open house on traffic diet test results; Homewood to seek grant for 183rd Street lane restructuring
Homewood trustees voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 13, to authorize an application for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant that would help the village with costs of implementing a traffic diet plan on 183rd Street. At the meeting, Public Works Director John Schaefer announced that there will be two open...
hfchronicle.com
9.16.22 | What You Need to Know This Weekend
ART LOVERS CAN'T MISS - Immerse yourself in artistic tradition as Park Forest Art Fair celebrates its 66th year. Enjoy viewing and shopping a huge array of artworks, and check out Kids Art Alley for hands-on activities. Admission is free; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Park Forest.
hfchronicle.com
9.14.22 | What You Need to Know Today
PUMPKIN LOVERS APPLY - Bust out your kitchen tools for the Perfectly Pumpkin online cooking class from Flossmoor Library. Learn how to cook Pumpkin Butter Roll Cookies and Pumpkin Pasta, with a class taught live on Zoon from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4. The last online cooking class, teaching...
hfchronicle.com
Refrigeration system moving into place at H-F Ice Arena
After months of preparation, workmen are bringing about changes to the H-F Ice Arena. Lyndsay Freeman, ice arena director for the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District, said every step in the process has taken time – from hiring an outside contractor to working with an architect and then going out for bids on all work, plus dealing with supply chain issues.
hfchronicle.com
9.15.22 | What You Need to Know Today
FREE TREES IN FLOSSMOOR - Through a village program, Flossmoor residents can apply to get a tree planted for free in the parkway in front of their home. Requests for certain tree species will be considered, with decisions made based on availability, location and diversity. Trees are available on a...
