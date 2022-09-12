ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang

The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death

Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter

Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
