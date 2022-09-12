Read full article on original website
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
Kourtney Kardashian's Strict French Fries Rule for Son Sparks Debate
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her 12-year-old son hasn't had French fries in a year, prompting a debate online. The eldest Kardashian sister has always promoted a healthy lifestyle and is famous for her brand Poosh, but now the reality TV star is branching out into a new business venture—nutritional supplements.
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang
The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Dad Backed for Giving Late Wife's Necklace to Daughter Despite Raging Son
"I'd say you [have] some manipulators in the family who need to be told in no uncertain terms that their efforts will not work," one commenter wrote.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter
Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
Woman Retracting Funds for Husband's Gift After He Outed Her to Boss Backed
"I was heartbroken and I felt my husband betrayed me" said the hurt Redditer.
Meghan Accused of Using Hidden Recording Device in Wild Conspiracy Theory
Meghan Markle has become the subject of an outlandish conspiracy theory on social media, where a number of her detractors have accused her of wearing a hidden recording device while with the grieving royal family. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, who are living in Meghan's native...
Man Backed for Telling Friend He's Not the 'Victim' After Breakup
Several users on Reddit questioned why they were still friends and urged the man to "please drop this guy."
Sister Backed for Exposing 'Workaholic' Brother-in-Law Who Skipped Funeral
"Leaving his pregnant [and] grieving wife with a small child [because] he doesn't want to miss work?" one commenter questioned. "Is he trying to cure cancer?"
Abby De La Rosa Calls Nick Cannon Her 'Primary Partner' Amid His Baby Boom
De La Rosa, who is expecting her third child with Cannon, discussed their relationship in an interview released as he welcomed a baby with Lanisha Cole.
Wife Warned After Finding Secret $104 Restaurant Bill in Husband's Pocket
The man had told his wife he'd been out for a casual dinner with a female friend and spent less than $20.
Erika Jayne Responds to Jennifer Lawrence's 'Evil' Jibe in Cutting Swipe
"I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well," Jayne said of Lawrence on "Watch What Happens Live."
Dad Ripped for Hiding Stepdaughter's Passport Before Family Trip: 'Floored'
"A liar, thief, hypocrite, and manipulator," one commenter called the stepdad.
Whitney Houston 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie Trailer Splits Internet
"Now THIS is a Whitney biopic," said one Twitter user. The official trailer for the new biographical drama was released on Thursday.
Woman Stops Tidying Up After Boyfriend and Shares Result: 'Small Victories'
"How do they not understand we are partners and not their maid," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
