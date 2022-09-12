ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Local reactions to Indiana abortion ban taking effect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Thursday marks the official start of Indiana’s new abortion ban taking effect across the state, which effectively outlaws abortion clinics in South Bend from providing abortions. Reactions from the community are mixed about the new law, but some are worried about what the future of...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch holds roundtable discussion on growing rural communities

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch met with Marshall County leaders and residents in the first of a series of round table discussions focused on growing the state's rural communities. More than 25 people, including the Mayor of Plymouth, attended the roundtable even Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A 9 11 Memorial#American#United 175
abc57.com

Oaklawn hosts auditions for the second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent

ELKHART, Ind. -- Oaklawn, Michiana’s leader in mental health and addiction services, will give away $11,000 in cash prizes in May at its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent. Applications to audition are open through October 28, with auditions November 13 at the Lerner Theatre. Contestants, who must live...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

16-year-old faces charges in murder of Terez Parker Jr.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old in the murder of Terez Parker Jr, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. The delinquency petition was authorized on Tuesday. The teen is facing a delinquency petition for the following offenses if committed by...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Clarifying grey area at the pharmacy amid the new abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- While drugs to induce abortion are now illegal in Indiana except in certain circumstances, contraception is still perfectly legal. This includes emergency contraception, like the Plan B Pill. The language of the new law, enacted Thursday, does not apply to those medications since they will not...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
abc57.com

Residents awaiting answers on key questions in Ultium Cells project

Residents and environmentalists are still waiting for some questions to be answered about the $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant proposed for New Carlisle. St. Joseph County delayed the next vote by two weeks so some of the lingering questions. Residents want to know how all the extra truck traffic...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Man dies in two-vehicle crash on M-60

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man died in a two-vehicle crash on M-60 Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-60 and Young's Prairie Road in Fabius Township for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Holtec International looking to restart Palisades nuclear power plant

COVERT, Mich. – After fifty-one years in operation, the Entergy Corporation announced in 2016 their plans to decommission the Palisades Nuclear Facility and officially closed the plant on May 20, 2022—and sold the site to Holtec International on June 28, 2022. While the site is still undergoing the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Foggy, cool start Tuesday; few rain showers

We're keeping a close eye on visibility Tuesday morning, as fog is settling in over the area. Give yourself plenty of extra time to get out on the roads and drive safely through foggy areas. Remember to use your normal headlights, not your brights, to help you see better. There...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy