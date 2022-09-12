Read full article on original website
2022 Boo Bash at St. Joseph County fairgrounds October 8
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The 2022 Boo Bash will be held at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on October 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event, open to all ages, will have a haunted house, petting zoo, truck or treat, and more. Tickets are $2 each for children...
Local reactions to Indiana abortion ban taking effect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Thursday marks the official start of Indiana’s new abortion ban taking effect across the state, which effectively outlaws abortion clinics in South Bend from providing abortions. Reactions from the community are mixed about the new law, but some are worried about what the future of...
Radio Sabor Latino to hold its annual Independence Day Celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Saturday, Radio Sabor Latino will hold its 20th annual fundraising event, the Independence Day Celebration. The fundraiser will be at the Marycrest Building from 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission for the event is free. During the last 20 years, the fundraiser has been able...
Local abortion clinic staying open to support women despite Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Despite Indiana’s near total abortion ban passed during a special session last month that includes narrow exceptions, 95% percent of all abortions statewide could end as of Thursday. This is why Whole Woman’s Health, a South Bend abortion clinic, said they reversed course and are now staying to support women.
Lt. Gov. Crouch holds roundtable discussion on growing rural communities
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch met with Marshall County leaders and residents in the first of a series of round table discussions focused on growing the state's rural communities. More than 25 people, including the Mayor of Plymouth, attended the roundtable even Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting...
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
Local lawmakers worry the abortion ban could affect business retention and attraction in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Local lawmakers believe the near-total abortion ban could have an effect on retaining and attracting businesses to Indiana. State Representative Maureen Bauer said the law, which bans all abortions with limited exceptions, is overreaching, and will hurt an already struggling economy. Her full statement is as...
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
Oaklawn hosts auditions for the second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent
ELKHART, Ind. -- Oaklawn, Michiana’s leader in mental health and addiction services, will give away $11,000 in cash prizes in May at its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent. Applications to audition are open through October 28, with auditions November 13 at the Lerner Theatre. Contestants, who must live...
The legal battles still to come as Indiana prepares for the start of a near-total abortion ban
NOW: The legal battles still to come as Indiana prepares for the start of a near-total abortion ban. INDIANA-- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is fighting the state’s abortion ban with two separate lawsuits. One, filed last month, argues the ban violates right to privacy as...
16-year-old faces charges in murder of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old in the murder of Terez Parker Jr, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. The delinquency petition was authorized on Tuesday. The teen is facing a delinquency petition for the following offenses if committed by...
Clarifying grey area at the pharmacy amid the new abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- While drugs to induce abortion are now illegal in Indiana except in certain circumstances, contraception is still perfectly legal. This includes emergency contraception, like the Plan B Pill. The language of the new law, enacted Thursday, does not apply to those medications since they will not...
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
Residents awaiting answers on key questions in Ultium Cells project
Residents and environmentalists are still waiting for some questions to be answered about the $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant proposed for New Carlisle. St. Joseph County delayed the next vote by two weeks so some of the lingering questions. Residents want to know how all the extra truck traffic...
Man dies in two-vehicle crash on M-60
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man died in a two-vehicle crash on M-60 Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-60 and Young's Prairie Road in Fabius Township for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a...
Holtec International looking to restart Palisades nuclear power plant
COVERT, Mich. – After fifty-one years in operation, the Entergy Corporation announced in 2016 their plans to decommission the Palisades Nuclear Facility and officially closed the plant on May 20, 2022—and sold the site to Holtec International on June 28, 2022. While the site is still undergoing the...
Approval of EV battery plant slows down, giving community time to have questions answered
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The vote to approve the new site of Ultium, LLC was pushed back two weeks, giving the greater New Carlisle community time to have some of their questions answered Tuesday night. General motors could have a huge presence in Michiana if it opens an electric...
National Weather Service radar down for maintenance, won't affect forecasting abilities
NOW: National Weather Service radar down for maintenance, won’t affect forecasting abilities. The Northern Indiana office of the National Weather Service has taken their radar offline for two weeks for major upgrades that will keep it in service for as long as possible. Even though the local radar is down, weather forecasting will continue.
Foggy, cool start Tuesday; few rain showers
We're keeping a close eye on visibility Tuesday morning, as fog is settling in over the area. Give yourself plenty of extra time to get out on the roads and drive safely through foggy areas. Remember to use your normal headlights, not your brights, to help you see better. There...
