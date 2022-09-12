Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett Graded As PFF’s Highest Rated In Week 1
The Cleveland Browns have started the new NFL season off the right way by earning a 26-24 win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, not to mention their old quarterback, Baker Mayfield. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the formula of winning with defense and the running game while...
Nick Chubb And Kareem Hunt Do Everything Together
Cleveland Browns fans have to appreciate the Nick Chubb–Kareem Hunt tandem. After all, they have been the heart and soul of the team’s offense ever since they’ve played together. Their partnership gives Cleveland one of the best rushing attacks in the league. They also helped the Browns...
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Cade York Is Staying Level-Headed After Week 1 Heroics
The Cleveland Browns started the 2022 season off on the right foot on Sunday by defeating their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and his new team, the Carolina Panthers, 26-24. They did so on the right foot of placekicker Cade York, who knocked down the game-winning field goal from 58 yards...
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/14/22)
It is Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. This is the first home game of the 2022 regular season, and news about FirstEnergy Stadium tops the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1....
The Browns Have An Exciting New Midfield Logo
The Cleveland Browns won their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, who started their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield. The team would like to continue their good fortune by changing the midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium. Traffic reporter Patty Harken tweeted a photo wherein the Browns replaced their logo from their...
Video Shows Cade York’s High School Coaches Reaction To FG
Suffice it to say that watching footage of rookie Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York‘s game-winning 58-yard field goal in his first NFL game to lift his team to victory is never going to get old. It has been two days, and the jubilation is still everywhere. We have even...
3 Jets Players The Browns Should Focus On
On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns scored a surprising 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers to start the 2022 season on a positive and perhaps even an auspicious note. It wasn’t a pretty win, but Cleveland got it done largely thanks to its running game, as Nick Chubb had 141 yards while Kareem Hunt added 46 more.
NFL Reporter Applauds Browns For The Cade York Decision
The Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout was a three-time All-SEC member and a 2020 Second-Team All-American. He finished his collegiate career with a 97.6 percent conversion rate on extra points and an 81.8 percent clip on...
Nick Chubb Was Breaking Tackles Nonstop In Carolina
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb didn’t get much love from his peers during the offseason. Last year, he was number 26 on the league’s Top 100 Players List for 2021. Before the current season, he fell to the 33rd spot in the same list. Perhaps his opponents...
