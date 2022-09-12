Titans' winners and losers from Week 1 loss to Giants

The Tennessee Titans appeared to have the ideal opponent going into Week 1 with the New York Giants coming to town, but in pure Titans fashion, they had a letdown game, losing 21-20.

There are several people to blame for this loss, but the one rightly getting the most attention is offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who was awful in his first game of 2022. Rest assured he made our naughty list.

On the bright side, there were a lot of good things about the defense despite some warts, and the team’s offensive line and rookie wide receivers looked good in Week 1.

Let’s examine things more closely and see which players and coaches came out as winners or losers after the disappointing season-opening loss to the Giants.

Winner: DL Jeffery Simmons

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

While Simmons’ dominance waned in the second half, he was incredibly dominant in the first two quarters, notching a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble. He also helped setup Bud Dupree’s lone sack of the afternoon.

Loser: OC Todd Downing

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Downing picked up where he left off in 2021 with some awful play-calling on Sunday. Instead of simply handing the ball off to Derrick Henry on two separate third-and-1 plays, Downing decided to get cute.

He went with the wild cat on one of them, which Henry fumbled. Then, he called an end-around to Chig Okonkwo on the other, leading to a four-yard loss. Tennessee was forced to punt after both plays.

The second one was more crucial, as it came with a little over six minutes left in the game and prevented the Titans from being able to run out the clock.

In all, Geoff Swaim had more targets and receptions and the same amount of touches as Hooper and Okonkwo COMBINED. He also saw a tight end screen and had the highest snap count (44) of any skill position player.

All of this is inexcusable and it leads me to believe Swaim has dirt on Downing. Normally I’d say calling for his firing is an overreaction, but Downing’s issues are nothing new and were prevalent throughout 2021.

Give me Tim Kelly.

Winner: OLB Rashad Weaver

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Weaver’s 2022 debut was very good, as the second-year pro notched a pair of sacks and four total tackles in the losing effort. If Weaver can keep this up, Tennessee might be able to get by without Harold Landry after all.

Loser: CB Kristian Fulton

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

We didn’t hear much about Fulton until he gave up what proved to be a crucial play in the contest.

Fulton was caught with his eyes in the backfield, allowing Giants wideout Sterling Shepard to get loose for a long touchdown reception. Fulton could have stopped Shepard from scoring, but he whiffed on the tackle.

Winner: The offensive line

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

It’s important to note that the Giants were without two key pass-rushers in this game, but after a putrid season in terms of pass protection in 2021, Tennessee’s offensive line got off to a good start in Week 1.

The team’s new starters, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Aaron Brewer, were solid overall. NPF was called for a false start, and Brewer received a pair of penalties, but at least one of them was questionable.

There were definitely some warts, though, as the Titans couldn’t get much going in the run game, but all in all it was a solid performance for Tennessee’s O-line.

Loser: K Randy Bullock

Syndication: The Tennessean

This game never should have come down to a last-second field goal, but it was a makeable kick nonetheless and Bullock simply missed it. It’s hard to get on Bullock for the aforementioned reason, and with how good he has been in clutch situations. That doesn’t take away the pain of the miss, though.

Winner: OLB Bud Dupree

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong first half with a sack (and an assist on Simmons’ sack) and fumble recovery, Dupree wasn’t as prevalent in the second half, but he looked stronger and faster than he did early on last year. The latter point is fleshed out in the numbers below.

Loser: HC Mike Vrabel

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Vrabel makes this list simply for continuing to employ Downing as the offensive coordinator. That’s all.

Winner: WR Kyle Philips

Syndication: The Tennessean

Philips might have made the loser category had his muffed punt been turned into points, but thankfully he was bailed out by Amani Hooker’s interception in the end zone.

Aside from that, Philips was sensational in his NFL debut. The rookie led the way with six catches for 66 yards, including what would have been a huge reception on the final drive that put the Titans in position to win.

Adding to all that, Philips also notched an impressive 46-yard gain on his first punt return, setting Tennessee up for its first touchdown of the game. What a great start for the UCLA product.

In between: Titans' defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans’ front was absolutely dominant in the first half but was unable to keep it going in the final two quarters. The offense certainly didn’t help, as the unit didn’t do a good job of at least sustaining drives after hitting a wall.

Another disappointing part was the run defense, which gave up 238 yards on the ground (7.4 yards per carry), including 164 to Saquon Barkley (9.1 yards per carry). The secondary also had its issues in coverage and with tackling, as I went over in Fulton’s write-up.

With all that said, the offense should have been able to overcome 21 points to win this game.

Winner: WR Treylon Burks

Syndication: The Tennessean

Burks finished tied for second on the team in receptions (three) and third in receiving yards (55). While he didn’t find the end zone, Burks displayed his yards after catch ability, and he ripped off a pair of receptions of 20 or more yards.

There’s still a long way to go, but the rookie looked the part of a first-round pick in Week 1.

In between: The offense

Syndication: USA TODAY

Ryan Tannehill could have played better, but he did more than enough to win this game. He didn’t turn the ball over and he took the Titans down the field on the final drive to put them in position to win.

However, that doesn’t erase the fact that the Titans failed to find the end zone on a pair of trips in Giants territory in the first half, instead settling for field goals. Tennessee was also a putrid 3-11 on third downs.

The good news is Tannehill looks to have good chemistry with Philips and Burks, both of whom looked good in their debuts, and better days will come for Derrick Henry, who didn’t have much room to run.

But I can’t help but wonder if this offense can ever truly hit its ceiling with Downing at the helm. He is a major roadblock to offensive success.

Winner: P Ryan Stonehouse

Syndication: The Tennessean

Brett Kern is going to be waiting at least another week for a “rescue us” call from the Titans, as Stonehouse was excellent in his first regular season game.

The rookie punter averaged 57 yards on his six punts, and he dropped three of them inside the 20. We saw his big leg, as well as his touch over the course of the contest. For now, the Titans appear to be in good hands.

Loser: CB Caleb Farley

Syndication: The Tennessean

When the Titans called in an extra defensive back for the first time, it was Ugo Amadi – not Caleb Farley – who got the call.

And Farley wasn’t really involved much after that. He had just 15 snaps the entire game, which was less than Kristian Fulton (58), Roger McCreary (57), and even Amadi (38).

Not only did Farley lose out on a starting job, but he’s barely involved, even with Elijah Molden out. He might get buried even further down the depth chart upon Molden’s return.

Winner: RB Dontrell Hilliard

Syndication: The Tennessean

Before Philips’ big reception on the final drive of the game, Hilliard was set to lead the Titans in receiving.

Hilliard was responsible for both of Tennessee’s touchdowns, nabbing scores of seven and 23 yards. His longest reception of the day went for 31 yards.

It’s clear Hilliard’s strong offseason was no fluke and he’s deserves to have a regular role in this offense. That’s bad news for Hassan Haskins, who only saw playing time as a blocker on Sunday.