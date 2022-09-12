ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' winners and losers from Week 1 loss to Giants

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jghy7_0hrWVFNF00

The Tennessee Titans appeared to have the ideal opponent going into Week 1 with the New York Giants coming to town, but in pure Titans fashion, they had a letdown game, losing 21-20.

There are several people to blame for this loss, but the one rightly getting the most attention is offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who was awful in his first game of 2022. Rest assured he made our naughty list.

On the bright side, there were a lot of good things about the defense despite some warts, and the team’s offensive line and rookie wide receivers looked good in Week 1.

Let’s examine things more closely and see which players and coaches came out as winners or losers after the disappointing season-opening loss to the Giants.

Winner: DL Jeffery Simmons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ak7nc_0hrWVFNF00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

While Simmons’ dominance waned in the second half, he was incredibly dominant in the first two quarters, notching a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble. He also helped setup Bud Dupree’s lone sack of the afternoon.

Loser: OC Todd Downing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNsGY_0hrWVFNF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Downing picked up where he left off in 2021 with some awful play-calling on Sunday. Instead of simply handing the ball off to Derrick Henry on two separate third-and-1 plays, Downing decided to get cute.

He went with the wild cat on one of them, which Henry fumbled. Then, he called an end-around to Chig Okonkwo on the other, leading to a four-yard loss. Tennessee was forced to punt after both plays.

The second one was more crucial, as it came with a little over six minutes left in the game and prevented the Titans from being able to run out the clock.

In all, Geoff Swaim had more targets and receptions and the same amount of touches as Hooper and Okonkwo COMBINED. He also saw a tight end screen and had the highest snap count (44) of any skill position player.

All of this is inexcusable and it leads me to believe Swaim has dirt on Downing. Normally I’d say calling for his firing is an overreaction, but Downing’s issues are nothing new and were prevalent throughout 2021.

Give me Tim Kelly.

Winner: OLB Rashad Weaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qOAi_0hrWVFNF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Weaver’s 2022 debut was very good, as the second-year pro notched a pair of sacks and four total tackles in the losing effort. If Weaver can keep this up, Tennessee might be able to get by without Harold Landry after all.

Loser: CB Kristian Fulton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4Cpb_0hrWVFNF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

We didn’t hear much about Fulton until he gave up what proved to be a crucial play in the contest.

Fulton was caught with his eyes in the backfield, allowing Giants wideout Sterling Shepard to get loose for a long touchdown reception. Fulton could have stopped Shepard from scoring, but he whiffed on the tackle.

Winner: The offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXE7p_0hrWVFNF00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

It’s important to note that the Giants were without two key pass-rushers in this game, but after a putrid season in terms of pass protection in 2021, Tennessee’s offensive line got off to a good start in Week 1.

The team’s new starters, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Aaron Brewer, were solid overall. NPF was called for a false start, and Brewer received a pair of penalties, but at least one of them was questionable.

There were definitely some warts, though, as the Titans couldn’t get much going in the run game, but all in all it was a solid performance for Tennessee’s O-line.

Loser: K Randy Bullock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JqJc_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

This game never should have come down to a last-second field goal, but it was a makeable kick nonetheless and Bullock simply missed it. It’s hard to get on Bullock for the aforementioned reason, and with how good he has been in clutch situations. That doesn’t take away the pain of the miss, though.

Winner: OLB Bud Dupree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbrnJ_0hrWVFNF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong first half with a sack (and an assist on Simmons’ sack) and fumble recovery, Dupree wasn’t as prevalent in the second half, but he looked stronger and faster than he did early on last year. The latter point is fleshed out in the numbers below.

Loser: HC Mike Vrabel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OX1IW_0hrWVFNF00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Vrabel makes this list simply for continuing to employ Downing as the offensive coordinator. That’s all.

Winner: WR Kyle Philips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1262jk_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Philips might have made the loser category had his muffed punt been turned into points, but thankfully he was bailed out by Amani Hooker’s interception in the end zone.

Aside from that, Philips was sensational in his NFL debut. The rookie led the way with six catches for 66 yards, including what would have been a huge reception on the final drive that put the Titans in position to win.

Adding to all that, Philips also notched an impressive 46-yard gain on his first punt return, setting Tennessee up for its first touchdown of the game. What a great start for the UCLA product.

In between: Titans' defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAiRp_0hrWVFNF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans’ front was absolutely dominant in the first half but was unable to keep it going in the final two quarters. The offense certainly didn’t help, as the unit didn’t do a good job of at least sustaining drives after hitting a wall.

Another disappointing part was the run defense, which gave up 238 yards on the ground (7.4 yards per carry), including 164 to Saquon Barkley (9.1 yards per carry). The secondary also had its issues in coverage and with tackling, as I went over in Fulton’s write-up.

With all that said, the offense should have been able to overcome 21 points to win this game.

Winner: WR Treylon Burks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3IGc_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Burks finished tied for second on the team in receptions (three) and third in receiving yards (55). While he didn’t find the end zone, Burks displayed his yards after catch ability, and he ripped off a pair of receptions of 20 or more yards.

There’s still a long way to go, but the rookie looked the part of a first-round pick in Week 1.

In between: The offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVWX4_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: USA TODAY

Ryan Tannehill could have played better, but he did more than enough to win this game. He didn’t turn the ball over and he took the Titans down the field on the final drive to put them in position to win.

However, that doesn’t erase the fact that the Titans failed to find the end zone on a pair of trips in Giants territory in the first half, instead settling for field goals. Tennessee was also a putrid 3-11 on third downs.

The good news is Tannehill looks to have good chemistry with Philips and Burks, both of whom looked good in their debuts, and better days will come for Derrick Henry, who didn’t have much room to run.

But I can’t help but wonder if this offense can ever truly hit its ceiling with Downing at the helm. He is a major roadblock to offensive success.

Winner: P Ryan Stonehouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h176M_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Brett Kern is going to be waiting at least another week for a “rescue us” call from the Titans, as Stonehouse was excellent in his first regular season game.

The rookie punter averaged 57 yards on his six punts, and he dropped three of them inside the 20. We saw his big leg, as well as his touch over the course of the contest. For now, the Titans appear to be in good hands.

Loser: CB Caleb Farley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGXfj_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

When the Titans called in an extra defensive back for the first time, it was Ugo Amadi – not Caleb Farley – who got the call.

And Farley wasn’t really involved much after that. He had just 15 snaps the entire game, which was less than Kristian Fulton (58), Roger McCreary (57), and even Amadi (38).

Not only did Farley lose out on a starting job, but he’s barely involved, even with Elijah Molden out. He might get buried even further down the depth chart upon Molden’s return.

Winner: RB Dontrell Hilliard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzXkb_0hrWVFNF00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Before Philips’ big reception on the final drive of the game, Hilliard was set to lead the Titans in receiving.

Hilliard was responsible for both of Tennessee’s touchdowns, nabbing scores of seven and 23 yards. His longest reception of the day went for 31 yards.

It’s clear Hilliard’s strong offseason was no fluke and he’s deserves to have a regular role in this offense. That’s bad news for Hassan Haskins, who only saw playing time as a blocker on Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Sterling Shepard
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Randy Bullock#American Football#The New York Giants#Todd Downing Downing
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season after knocking off the Raiders 24-19, Justin Herbert and company will look to make it two in a row tonight. As for the Chiefs, they put up the most points in week one with a 44-21 win over Arizona. Patrick Mahomes threw for 5 touchdowns and over 360 yards in his season debut as he is looking in mid-season shape.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy