Nashville, TN

What Titans said about Week 1 loss to Giants

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans picked up where they left off from the 2021 campaign in Week 1 on Sunday, dropping their 2022 opener against the New York Giants in heart-breaking fashion, 21-20.

Why was it heart-breaking? Well, the Titans looked to be in total control of the game going into the half, but the team took its foot off the pedal in the final two quarters, allowing Big Blue to climb back into it.

Making matters worse, the Titans were in position to win with a 47-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but Randy Bullock, who is usually money, was unable to convert the game-winner.

It never should have come down to that in the first place, though.

Such a loss will lead to plenty of analysis of what went wrong, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be at the head of that conversation after some very questionable play calls throughout. Some things never change, eh?

Here’s what the Titans said about their Week 1 loss.

HC Mike Vrabel on the loss

Vrabel on OC Todd Downing's third-and-1 calls

Vrabel on the final timeout

Vraben on the run defense

DL Jeffery Simmons on the run defense

QB Ryan Tannehill on the loss

Tannehill on the passing attack

CB Kristian Fulton on Sterling Shepard's big play

RB Dontrell Hilliard on his touchdowns

S Kevin Byard on the loss

LT Taylor Lewan on the loss

RB Derrick Henry on the loss

Henry on the missed FG

