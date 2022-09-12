ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 4

Related
ksl.com

165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery

SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
ABC4

UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger

SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy