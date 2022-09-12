Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail...
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
Utah man who fatally ran over wife in airport parking lot while drunk is sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A man who reportedly ran over his wife in an airport parking lot right as they returned from vacation was sentenced to prison in connection with her death. KUTV-TV reports a judge handed Shawn Sturgeon a sentence of one to 20 years after Sturgeon pleaded...
Gephardt Daily
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
ksl.com
Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery
SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
ksl.com
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
ksl.com
Moochie's restaurant robbed; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie's Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Business owners hope their surveillance video will help catch the thief. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
kslnewsradio.com
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
ksl.com
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
KSLTV
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
Comments / 4