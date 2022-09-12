Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers
Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?. “We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education...
mltnews.com
Expect construction slowdowns Friday at Ballinger Park
The City of Mountlake Terrace on Thursday warned drivers to expect slowdowns along Lakeview Drive, on Friday near Ballinger Park, as construction crews work to pave the Ballinger Trail. Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site throughout the day, the city said. The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center...
mltnews.com
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County to close solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County said it will close all solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools. Funds from the grant will go toward the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.
mltnews.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 16-18
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 16. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will mean:. – The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5, South Forest Street and the West Seattle Bridge...
mltnews.com
Edmonds School Board hears reports on career and technical education, student discipline plan
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors Tuesday night heard positive news regarding the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which offers a range of career training opportunities for high school students. CTE Director Mark Madison presented the board with an overview of the program’s plan for the...
mltnews.com
Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17
Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study meeting agenda for Sept. 15
The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work/study session this Thursday, Sept. 15, with the following items on the agenda:. – Proclamation for Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) – Review of Snohomish County PUD Main Street Revitalization Phase II Design Interlocal Agreement (tentative) – Review of 2022 second quarter police...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families
Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
mltnews.com
Regional railway issues forcing county to prepare for more temporary solid waste facility closures
Snohomish County’s Solid Waste Division said Tuesday it is preparing again for possible temporary facility closures due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Excess garbage is piling up and prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, similar to the challenges during May 2022. “Snohomish County continues...
Comments / 0