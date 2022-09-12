ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Expect construction slowdowns Friday at Ballinger Park

The City of Mountlake Terrace on Thursday warned drivers to expect slowdowns along Lakeview Drive, on Friday near Ballinger Park, as construction crews work to pave the Ballinger Trail. Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site throughout the day, the city said. The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations

Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snohomish, WA
Education
Edmonds, WA
Education
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sports
City
Lynnwood, WA
Snohomish, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
Snohomish, WA
Sports
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Bellingham, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Sports
mltnews.com

Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools. Funds from the grant will go toward the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17

Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Boys Tennis#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Lynnwood 28 12#Shorewood#Ewhs#Edmonds Woodway#Mavericks
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study meeting agenda for Sept. 15

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work/study session this Thursday, Sept. 15, with the following items on the agenda:. – Proclamation for Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) – Review of Snohomish County PUD Main Street Revitalization Phase II Design Interlocal Agreement (tentative) – Review of 2022 second quarter police...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families

Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Regional railway issues forcing county to prepare for more temporary solid waste facility closures

Snohomish County’s Solid Waste Division said Tuesday it is preparing again for possible temporary facility closures due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Excess garbage is piling up and prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, similar to the challenges during May 2022. “Snohomish County continues...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy