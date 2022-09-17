ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
 3 days ago

Last season, the Auburn at Penn State matchup was an exciting, close battle between the SEC and the Big Ten up in Happy Valley.

Penn State took that one by 8 points and now heads down south for the rematch against Auburn in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Penn State vs. Auburn football picks, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btfOJ_0hrWPHvR00
Week 3 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Auburn

Football Power Index is siding with the visitors from the Big Ten, as Penn State enters the game with a 61.7 percent chance to win.

By contrast, Auburn has a 38.3 percent shot to defeat the Nittany Lions.

The oddsmakers are also going with Penn State, which comes in as the slim 3 point favorites , according to the opening line set by SI Sportsbook, with the over/under mark for the game set at 48.5 points .

Penn State checks in at No. 13 in the latest index computer college football rankings , a jump of 3 spots from the week prior, and projected to win 8.6 games on the season.

AP top 25 voters named Penn State the No. 22 team in the latest polls after not having been ranked the prior two times.

Auburn earned the No. 40 position on the FPI rankings, a drop of 13 spots, and projected to win 5.7 games in Bryan Harsin's second season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Related
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups

That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts

As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
