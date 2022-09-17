Penn State vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Last season, the Auburn at Penn State matchup was an exciting, close battle between the SEC and the Big Ten up in Happy Valley.

Penn State took that one by 8 points and now heads down south for the rematch against Auburn in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Penn State vs. Auburn football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Auburn

Football Power Index is siding with the visitors from the Big Ten, as Penn State enters the game with a 61.7 percent chance to win.

By contrast, Auburn has a 38.3 percent shot to defeat the Nittany Lions.

The oddsmakers are also going with Penn State, which comes in as the slim 3 point favorites , according to the opening line set by SI Sportsbook, with the over/under mark for the game set at 48.5 points .

Penn State checks in at No. 13 in the latest index computer college football rankings , a jump of 3 spots from the week prior, and projected to win 8.6 games on the season.

AP top 25 voters named Penn State the No. 22 team in the latest polls after not having been ranked the prior two times.

Auburn earned the No. 40 position on the FPI rankings, a drop of 13 spots, and projected to win 5.7 games in Bryan Harsin's second season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

