Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Bryce Young’s Non-Safety: The Refs Got It Right... And Wrong

One of the biggest and most controversial plays of the Alabama-Texas game came in the third quarter when Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young dropped back to pass in his own end zone on a 3rd & 7. With a big Longhorns push, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat broke through the line and took Young to the ground.
WATCH: Nick Saban’s excitable press conference emphasizes execution, respect for Tide’s opponent

Yesterday was Saban’s end-of-week press conference, and as we addressed in today’s Jumbo Package, far too many of the same ole’ Rat Poison issues are popping up. In Week One, it overlooking Utah State. In Week Two, it was lack of execution. Now, in Week Three, we’re still rehashing the Texas game and simply not paying ULM the respect Saban thinks the Warhawks deserve.
