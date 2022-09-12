Yesterday was Saban’s end-of-week press conference, and as we addressed in today’s Jumbo Package, far too many of the same ole’ Rat Poison issues are popping up. In Week One, it overlooking Utah State. In Week Two, it was lack of execution. Now, in Week Three, we’re still rehashing the Texas game and simply not paying ULM the respect Saban thinks the Warhawks deserve.

