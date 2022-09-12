In 2021, Louisiana-Monroe averaged 21 points per game... Up from their 16 points per game in 2020. Of course, 123rd in the country up to 110th was a bit of low bar to pass. Through two games so far in 2022, they’ve improved a little more, up to 22.5 points per game... 10 in the season opener vs Texas, and 35 last week in a warm up vs Nicholls State.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO