Austin, TX

Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Football vs. Louisiana Monroe Preview: When the Warhawks have the ball

In 2021, Louisiana-Monroe averaged 21 points per game... Up from their 16 points per game in 2020. Of course, 123rd in the country up to 110th was a bit of low bar to pass. Through two games so far in 2022, they’ve improved a little more, up to 22.5 points per game... 10 in the season opener vs Texas, and 35 last week in a warm up vs Nicholls State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bryce Young’s Non-Safety: The Refs Got It Right... And Wrong

One of the biggest and most controversial plays of the Alabama-Texas game came in the third quarter when Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young dropped back to pass in his own end zone on a 3rd & 7. With a big Longhorns push, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat broke through the line and took Young to the ground.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Nick Saban’s excitable press conference emphasizes execution, respect for Tide’s opponent

Yesterday was Saban’s end-of-week press conference, and as we addressed in today’s Jumbo Package, far too many of the same ole’ Rat Poison issues are popping up. In Week One, it overlooking Utah State. In Week Two, it was lack of execution. Now, in Week Three, we’re still rehashing the Texas game and simply not paying ULM the respect Saban thinks the Warhawks deserve.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Nick Saban Show breaks down Texas game highlights

The Nick Saban Show featuring play by play man Chris Stewart was posted online yesterday. The two look at some of the highlights of the game and Saban provides his insight. This is 18 minutes of great stuff. Enjoy. It’s clear that, while Nick wasn’t pleased with execution, he is...
AUSTIN, TX

