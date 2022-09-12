Read full article on original website
Fruitland Man Killed in Rollover on Interstate 84
SAND HOLLOW, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 84 near Sand Hollow. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 8 a.m. for a two-vehicle rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of I-84. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, a 46-year-old Fruitland man, had side-swiped a Chevrolet Impala that was on the side of the roadway. The SUV rolled and came to rest in the westbound emergency lane. ISP said the driver of the Jeep had been wearing a seat belt. The 19-year-old Boise woman driving the car did not need to be transported to the hospital. The crash blocked westbound traffic for more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County. ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.
