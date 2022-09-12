Read full article on original website
SEC Baseball Schedule Unveiled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference portion of Vanderbilt’s 2023 baseball schedule is set, the league announced Wednesday. Each school will play 10 three-game weekend series. The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 17–19 when the Commodores travel to Mississippi State, marking the first time since 2019 that...
Game Notes: Northern Illinois Week
Vanderbilt visits defending MAC champion Northern Illinois on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network) Head coach Clark Lea previews Vanderbilt's game at Northern Illinois. • Vanderbilt is set to face Northern Illinois on the road this weekend for its final nonconference matchup on the season. The contest will...
Marching North
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a bounce-back week for the Commodores. Vanderbilt (2-1) was dealt its first loss of the season Saturday when No. 23 Wake Forest came in and led for all but 49:10 of a 45-25 victory. It was a humbling blow for the Commodores who had been riding high off two straight wins to start the season.
