FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hn8Uu_0hrW1TRq00

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

Comments / 29

Christine
4d ago

No matter what it looks like, we must believe in God and trust him. God sits high and looks low. God is still in control and has the last say in everything. He is above all and sees all. Jesus THANK YOU that Emma was able to be returned safe and sound to her family. Thank you for watching over Emma while she was away from them. Thank you for whoever took compassion upon Emma and did for her what any loving parent would want done for their child. Thank you for everyone who prayed for Emma and her family. Thank you for everyone who shared Emma's picture and told her story. Thank you for those who looked for Emma. King Jesus please bless each in a special way. All Honor, all Glory, all Praise belongs to you not just today but everyday. It's in Your Name I pray. AMEN AMEN and AMEN.

Reply(4)
24
Elaine Scott
4d ago

I'm just so glad she's ok. Not another tragedy. Thank you God. God bless the family.

Reply
14
Help us Lord??
3d ago

Thank you Jesus Christ of Nazareth for your love and taking care of Emma, Thank you for her safe return home. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
5
#Georgia#Atlanta Police#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Wsb Tv#North Daily Parking#Cox Media Group
